Pakistan, Australia vie for series win as test returns to Lahore

Sports

Reuters
20 March, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 04:16 pm

Related News

Pakistan, Australia vie for series win as test returns to Lahore

Top teams have largely shunned Pakistan since the attack that killed six policemen and two civilians with Australia visiting the country for the first time in 24 years.

Reuters
20 March, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 04:16 pm
Pakistan, Australia vie for series win as test returns to Lahore

Pakistan and Australia head into a winner-take-all third and final test from Monday as test cricket returns to Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium for the first time since the 2009 attack by gunmen on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan cricket team. 

Top teams have largely shunned Pakistan since the attack that killed six policemen and two civilians with Australia visiting the country for the first time in 24 years.

The test will also be a first for Pakistan captain Babar Azam in his home city.

"It's a different feeling to play in front of a home crowd, at my home ground. I can't explain this feeling," Babar told reporters on Sunday, adding that it will be a proud moment for the country and his team if they can win the series.

While Australia named an unchanged side from the one that failed to clinch a win in Karachi, Pakistan will take a call after taking a final look at the wicket.

Babar's epic 196 and Mohammad Rizwan's gallant century helped the hosts snatch draw from the jaws of defeat in the second test in Karachi after the opening match also ended in a stalemate in Rawalpindi.

"We took a lot of confidence from the way the team played the last test," Babar said.

"We will take that confidence into the final test and we will be playing to win, that will be our mindset."

With batters dominating the series so far, the Pakistan Cricket Board hired Toby Lumsden, the former curator of the International Cricket Council academy, to oversee the preparations of the pitch for Lahore.

Both Babar and his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins said they did not expect the Gaddafi Stadium pitch to be much different from the first two tests.

"There's not a lot of grass on it," Cummins said. "I think it's had quite a lot of traffic throughout the PSL (Pakistan Super League) on it as well.

"It seems hard, but I can't see it being too much different from the other ones."

Cricket

Pakistan vs Australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh is self-sufficient in rice production, why would we import rice? Photo: Wikimedia Commons

'We do not have food security. We are only secure in rice production to an extent'

4h | Interviews
The designer’s showcase had themes of liberation, feminism, and self-assertion

Maison Delacour: The spring collection debut of storied fashion designer Akou Delacour

5h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

999 prevented around 1,500 suicide attempts. Yet, a lot more needs to be done

6h | Panorama
Pera Sandesh, a special variety of sweetmeat made using milk and sugar, is displayed in a sweet shop in Naogaon. The popularity of this sweet item has already transcended the border. Photo: TBS

The legend of Naogaon’s Pera Sandesh

7h | Food

More Videos from TBS

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

20h | Videos
Green Madagascar Island turns red

Green Madagascar Island turns red

20h | Videos
When Vespa collection is a passion

When Vespa collection is a passion

21h | Videos
A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine