Pakistan are favourites but this SL team can't be taken lightly: Wasim Akram

11 September, 2022, 02:10 pm
Speaking ahead of the blockbuster meeting between the former world champions, former Pakistan skipper Akram opined that Babar's men will enter the final as favourites to lift the famous trophy. However, Akram also warned Pakistan to avoid taking Sri Lanka lightly in the summit clash.

Legendary Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram has issued a fresh warning to Babar Azam & Co. ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 final against hosts Sri Lanka. Former champions Pakistan and Sri Lanka outclassed Rohit Sharma's men in the Super 4 stage to dump Team India out of the Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan's stunning win over Afghanistan confirmed India's premature exit from the Asia Cup 2022.

After defeating defending champions India in the Super 4 stage, Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka outclassed Pakistan in the dress rehearsal for the Asia Cup on Friday. A day after defeating Pakistan, Shanaka & Co. will battle with Babar & Co. for the Asia Cup title in the summit clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the blockbuster meeting between the former world champions, former Pakistan skipper Akram opined that Babar's men will enter the final as favourites to lift the famous trophy. However, Akram also warned Pakistan to avoid taking Sri Lanka lightly in the summit clash.

"The performance of the Pakistan team has been fabulous in this Asia Cup. However, in the game against Sri Lanka, the intent was missing in their batting. The bowling was decent though. Hopefully, they will learn from their mistakes. But still, I think Pakistan are the favourites in the finals. But the exciting and young Sri Lanka team cannot be taken lightly," Akram told BBN Sports.

Earlier, spinner Wanindu Hasaranga powered Sri Lanka to an impressive win over Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022. Hasaranga returned figures of 3-21 to help Sri Lanka upstage Pakistan in the warm-up match ahead of the Asia Cup final.

"Pakistan cricket lovers have been saying that our middle order is a bit inexperienced, and it was exposed in the last Super 4 game after Rizwan got out. But it will be a good wicket in the final, hopefully, they come back stronger," Akram added.

Pakistan Cricket Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team / Wasim Akram / Asia Cup 2022

