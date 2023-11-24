Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim announces international retirement

24 November, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 09:40 pm

Imad Wasim announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday, drawing curtains on an 8-year career with the Pakistan side.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket. Wasim took to his official social media profiles to confirm his retirement, effective immediately; the all-rounder represented Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is, and last represented the side in April 2023 during a T20I against New Zealand.

"In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket," Imad wrote on X. "I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years - it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan," Wasim wrote in a statement announcing his retirement.

"Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T20I formats was a dream come true. It's an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forwards with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel.

"Thank you to the Pakistan fans for always supporting me with such passion. A final thank you to my family and friends who have been so important in helping me achieve at the highest level. I now look forward to focussing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage."

