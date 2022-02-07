'Painted as a monster' - Gilchrist slams Cricket Australia after Langer quits

Reuters
07 February, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 03:21 pm

'Painted as a monster' - Gilchrist slams Cricket Australia after Langer quits

Langer resigned on Saturday, just weeks after leading Australia to a 4-0 Ashes series win over England, with Cricket Australia saying he had rejected a short-term extension of his contract.

&#039;Painted as a monster&#039; - Gilchrist slams Cricket Australia after Langer quits

Former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist criticised Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday for their treatment of Justin Langer, saying the former head coach had been painted as a "monster".

Langer resigned on Saturday, just weeks after leading Australia to a 4-0 Ashes series win over England, with Cricket Australia saying he had rejected a short-term extension of his contract.

Australia also won last year's T20 World Cup for the first time under Langer but there have been reports of player discontent over his coaching style.

"He's been painted by some particular people as a monster, that is not Justin Langer," Gilchrist told Australian SEN Radio.

"He'll be the first to admit he has his frailties, he has his areas of weakness, but he'll sit and look you in the eye and work it out with you.

"So, to be painted as a monster, what sort of effect would that have on you personally and what's the flow-on effect to your family ... particularly through a period of time when you're not nearly understanding what is going on, the consistent innuendo and rumour."

Cricket Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a LinkedIn post on Sunday, Langer said Cricket Australia offered him a short-term contract to lead the team's defence of the T20 World Cup title on home soil later this year but he opted not to accept it.

"If media reports are correct, several senior players and a couple of support staff don't support me moving forward, and it is now apparent the CA board and CEO, Nick Hockley, are also keen to see the team move in another direction," Langer said.

"I respect that decision," he said.

"My life has been built on values of honesty, respect, trust, truth, and performance and if that comes across as 'too intense' at times, I apologise."

Justin Langer / Adam Gilchrist / Australia Cricket Team

