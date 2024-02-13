Padikkal hits century in front of chief selector, breaks into India squad for England Test

Sports

Hindustan Times
13 February, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 12:14 pm

Related News

Padikkal hits century in front of chief selector, breaks into India squad for England Test

Devdutt Padikkal smashed 151 off 218 balls in an Elite Group C Ranji Trophy against Tamil Nadu in Chennai in front of the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar.

Hindustan Times
13 February, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 12:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Before every important match, a renowned domestic coach once used to say to all his players: "Jangal mein mor nacha kisne dekha?" It's a popular Hindi proverb. That loosely translates into, who cares what you have done in the wilderness? In the context of cricket, what he meant was that whatever the players have done in league games or against comparatively weaker oppositions, hardly matter. They need to perform in big games, when all eyes, at least of the ones who matter, are glued to them. Devdutt Padikkal has done exactly that.

The Karnataka left-hander smashed 151 off 218 balls in an Elite Group C Ranji Trophy against Tamil Nadu in Chennai in front of the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar. The former India pacer was in the stands, taking notes of Padikkl's exploits against an attack that had Sandeep Warrier, Sai Kishore and Vijay Shankar.

When Padikkal hit 12 fours and 2 sixes in his crucial knock that enabled Karnataka to post 366, eventually giving them enough runs to get 3 points on a first innings lead, on February 9, little did he know that a couple of days later, he would be summoned by the Indian team.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

KL Rahul was declared not a 100% fit for the third Test against England slated to begin on Thursday in Rajkot. The right-hander, who missed the second Test in Visakhapatnam due to a quadriceps injury, would require a few more days to regain full fitness. he is likely to be available for the fourth and fifth Tests in Ranchi and Dharamsala. But for the third Test, India needed a backup. In came Padikkal.

Cricket

Devdutt Padikkal / India Cricket Team / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The company claims the buildings can withstand forces from wind gusts, storms, and earthquakes. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

KY Two Tone: From cookie-cutter neighbourhoods to Bangladeshi homes

49m | Habitat
Geometric patterns strike a perfect balance, merging classic charm with a refreshing contemporary touch. Photo: Collected

Geometric patterns in home decor

54m | Habitat
The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

18h | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Australia, India, Japan considered as new markets again in cash incentives

Australia, India, Japan considered as new markets again in cash incentives

2h | Videos
Transactions in the fruit market of Feni have decreased

Transactions in the fruit market of Feni have decreased

4h | Videos
Who is ahead of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?

Who is ahead of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?

15h | Videos
India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

16h | Videos