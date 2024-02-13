Padikkal hits century in front of chief selector, breaks into India squad for England Test

Before every important match, a renowned domestic coach once used to say to all his players: "Jangal mein mor nacha kisne dekha?" It's a popular Hindi proverb. That loosely translates into, who cares what you have done in the wilderness? In the context of cricket, what he meant was that whatever the players have done in league games or against comparatively weaker oppositions, hardly matter. They need to perform in big games, when all eyes, at least of the ones who matter, are glued to them. Devdutt Padikkal has done exactly that.

The Karnataka left-hander smashed 151 off 218 balls in an Elite Group C Ranji Trophy against Tamil Nadu in Chennai in front of the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar. The former India pacer was in the stands, taking notes of Padikkl's exploits against an attack that had Sandeep Warrier, Sai Kishore and Vijay Shankar.

When Padikkal hit 12 fours and 2 sixes in his crucial knock that enabled Karnataka to post 366, eventually giving them enough runs to get 3 points on a first innings lead, on February 9, little did he know that a couple of days later, he would be summoned by the Indian team.

KL Rahul was declared not a 100% fit for the third Test against England slated to begin on Thursday in Rajkot. The right-hander, who missed the second Test in Visakhapatnam due to a quadriceps injury, would require a few more days to regain full fitness. he is likely to be available for the fourth and fifth Tests in Ranchi and Dharamsala. But for the third Test, India needed a backup. In came Padikkal.