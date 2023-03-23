Pacers' perfect ten - Bangladesh's fast bowlers take all 10 wickets for the first time in a match

Over the last couple of years, Bangladesh pacers grabbed headlines many times for their heroics in international cricket and the team enjoyed the influx of many of them while the existing ones have worked hard to improve themselves. Just a day after fast bowling coach Allan Donald heaped praise on the pace bowling attack, his students pulled off a record-breaking effort in Sylhet on Thursday against Ireland.

Hasan Mahmud, who replaced Mustafizur Rahman in the previous match but did not get to bowl because of rain, claimed a maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. Hasan removed three Ireland batters inside the powerplay and then returned to get rid of their best batter Curtis Campher. The last wicket of the innings was, most fittingly, taken by him.

Taskin Ahmed continued his good work and returned an excellent three-for. Ebadot Hossain proved to be the Tigers' middle-over weapon again as he produced two breakthroughs out of absolutely nowhere.

It was the first time all 10 wickets were taken by Bangladesh pacers in an innings. Prior to this match, Bangladesh pacers combined to get eight wickets 12 times in ODIs but this was the first time they got all in an innings.

Interestingly, Bangladesh did not use Shakib Al Hasan with the ball and Ireland had to face only four overs of spin from Nasum Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.