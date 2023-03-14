Pacers are here to dominate in new-look Bangladesh

When Mustafizur Rahman came to bowl the 14th over on Monday, England were sniffing a consolation victory. They were 100 for one and needed 59 runs from the final seven overs. Both Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler were set at the crease. But Mustafiz had other plans.

He sent Malan back to the pavilion in the very first delivery. The deadlocks were broken after a massive 95-run partnership. With this, Mustafiz became only the sixth international bowler to pick 100 T20I wickets. In the next ball, Mehidy Hasan Miraz's brilliant direct hit from the point region brought Buttler's downfall. And the match turned on its head.

England were gathering themselves once again and needed 40 from the last four overs. Taskin came to bowl the 17th over, picked up two wickets and kind of killed the game for the Tigers.

Bangladesh pacers breathing fire to destroy opponent's batting has not been a regular scene in Bangladesh cricket. Especially at home. But the recently concluded T20I series against England saw a new-look Bangladesh pace attack consisting of Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman. They not only destroyed the world champions' batting lineup but also played a huge role in winning the series 3-0.

Hasan Mahmud was brilliant throughout the series. Mustafiz did have his off day in Chattogram, but he was the same old 'Fizz' in Mirpur and the same goes for Taskin. The trio took 10 wickets combined in the series.

Hasan Mahmud's bowling was impactful, to say the least. All three of his wickets in the series came at a crucial time. Take the first T20I for example, England were cruising and eyeing 180 on the board. Skipper Buttler was looking ever so dangerous after scoring fifty. He sent Buttler back to the pavilion in the first ball of the 17th over. And England lost their way from there. They only managed to add only 21 runs from the final four overs.

Also in the second T20I for example, the yorker he bowled to Jos Buttler to uproot the England skipper's stumps was probably the finest delivery of the whole series. He bowled only two overs in that match, but two very important overs where Banlgadesh arguably fought back in the match after England accumulated 50 runs in the first six overs. And he gave away only 10 runs.

On Tuesday, he came to bowl when Malan and Buttler were flying. He bowled a few tight overs and pressure mounted on the visitors. Especially, that ninth over where he conceded only two runs including a dropped chance. He remained wicketless but did the job well for the team.

Taskin has been breathing fire for a while now. But his performance in the England series was something sensational. His two wicket-over at the death proved absolutely vital on Tuesday. But it was not just his wickets that speak for him.

He brings that fast bowler's energy in the field which has been symbolic for the whole T20 side. His early breakthrough in the second T20I to pick Malan's wicket was crucial. England never recovered from that early loss before collapsing in the middle overs to lose the series to the Tigers.

Mustafiz achieved a huge feat on Tuesday, becoming only the second Bangladeshi and third pacer respectively to reach the 100-wicket landmark. But it was surely not the highlight for him in the series.

He was pretty average in the first match. But he did come back brilliantly in the final two matches to help his side seal a historic whitewash over the world champions.

His death bowling in the second T20I where he bowled the 18th and 20th overs and gave away only eight runs for two wickets was massive. It was important for him to get back in form after a shaky run in the international arena.

It was important for Bangladesh as well. By completing a whitewash against the world champions and pacers playing a crucial part in it, Bangladesh have surely begun their new journey towards the 2024 T20 World Cup.