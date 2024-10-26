Outgoing president Salahuddin urges election of honest and dedicated football enthusiasts

Kazi Salahuddin, the incumbent president of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), is not contesting in this year's presidential election.

Although not on the field, he remains a visible figure. Today, Salahuddin, who has served as BFF chief for 16 years over four consecutive terms, arrived at a hotel in the capital to cast his vote. Just hours before becoming a former president, he called on voters to elect honest and dedicated football enthusiasts.

Voting commenced at 2 PM and will continue until 6 PM. Prior to that, from 11 AM to 1 PM, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held, where Salahuddin delivered his final speech as the outgoing president. The media was keen to know what he had to say. Imrul Hasan, who was elected senior vice-president unopposed, spoke about Salahuddin's speech after the AGM. He mentioned that Salahuddin urged the election of sincere organisers who genuinely love football.

Imrul said, "In his farewell speech, Salahuddin Bhai emphasized that representatives should show integrity in forming the new committee. He urged the election of honest and dedicated football enthusiasts who have a genuine understanding and love for football."

There are 21 positions in the BFF Executive Committee, contested by 46 candidates. A total of 133 councillors will vote. Since Imrul Hasan was elected senior vice-president unopposed, there will be no voting for that position. Two candidates are contesting for the president's post, while six are vying for four vice-president positions. Additionally, 37 candidates are running for 15 executive member positions.

For the first time, a representative from the National Sports Council (NSC) addressed the AGM, presenting government directives. Speaking about this, Imrul said, "For the first time, an NSC representative delivered a speech from the dais and presented some government guidelines to the representatives. This was a unique aspect of this AGM compared to others."

A budget proposal of 61 crore taka was presented at the AGM, with a deficit of 14 crore. The attending representatives suggested presenting this to the new committee, and it has yet to be approved. Imrul said, "The general secretary presented last year's report at the AGM. The proposed budget for the new year was also given. However, most delegates suggested that since a new committee is coming, it should be presented to them. It will be presented in the future."

Regarding the election manifesto, Imrul said, "As a candidate, I have presented my manifesto. When the elected committee comes, it will be presented to them. If the elected committee believes in working according to that manifesto... anyone can add something new. We can incorporate those. If everyone elected has a positive mindset, it will be easier to work according to this manifesto. I am hopeful that more positive-minded individuals will be elected this time compared to before."