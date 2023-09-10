Our top four didn’t score enough runs: Shakib

Sports

TBS Report
10 September, 2023, 12:40 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 12:41 am

Bangladesh's top-order has been struggling to provide good starts. They lost four wickets inside the powerplay against Pakistan and against Sri Lanka, none of their batters except Hridoy crossed 30.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh failed big time with the bat yet again as they lost to Sri Lanka for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup. It's the third time they could not bat a full 50 overs. Sadeera Samarawickrama scored a sparkling 93 and Bangladesh needed someone to play a similar role. Towhid Hridoy did that with a superb 82 under pressure but he lacked support from others. 

Bangladesh's top-order has been struggling to provide good starts. They lost four wickets inside the powerplay against Pakistan and against Sri Lanka, none of their batters except Hridoy crossed 30.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan reckoned the top-order didn't score enough runs. 

"260 on that wicket - we needed a partnership at the start. There was help for the bowlers - both spinners and seamers. Our top four didn't get enough," he said.

Hridoy had a decent Lanka Premier League (LPL) leading up to the Asia Cup and after three failures with the bat, the right-hander delivered the goods. "He batted really well. He played the LPL here and had a good tournament."

Shakib thought Bangladesh didn't bowl particularly well especially in the early part and Sri Lanka took advantage of that.

"I thought it was a good toss to win at the start. We didn't bowl particularly well. Credit to Sri Lanka for the way they handled the new ball. Seamers were bit on the expensive side but they picked up all the wickets so we can't complain there," he added.

 

