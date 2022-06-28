'Our Test cricket has gone backwards': Mashrafe backs Shakib to take Bangladesh's Test cricket forward

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 06:26 pm

"We were never really good at Tests. Yes, we won a few games at home and there was visible progress. But suddenly it started going backwards," Mashrafe said. 

Ex-ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has backed Shakib Al Hasan and asked the media to give him some time to take Bangladesh's Test cricket forward. Mashrafe believes Bangladesh's Test cricket has gone backwards and Shakib is the right leader to take them on the right path. 

"We were never really good at Tests. Yes, we won a few games at home and there was visible progress. But suddenly it started going backwards," Mashrafe said. 

"Now that Shakib is the captain, there is a chance (of progress).  He is an experienced cricketer, he knows what he has to do," he added. 

But Mashrafe mentioned the progress won't happen overnight, and the board and the media need to be patient with Shakib's captaincy.

"It won't happen overnight, you got to give him some time. Our Test cricket has gone backwards. If you want to get back on the right path, you need to give time," stated Mashrafe. 

Shakib being the Test captain is a blessing for Bangladesh, believes Mashrafe. According to him, the captaincy should be in the hands of the most experienced and best performer on the side. But the ex-skipper reminded again that this will need a gradual process and time. 

"This is a blessing for us but it's not like we will win all the matches just because Shakib is the captain. Test cricket is not a fluke. Others have to perform as well. Also, he was right about trying to win more Tests at home," he further said. 

"Shakib knows what he needs to do. He has been the captain twice before. I don't have to give him any advice (regarding captaincy), but there is no alternative to proper planning."

Bangladesh lost the second Test by 10 wickets and became the quickest team to lose 100 Tests in history. 

At the end of the second Test, skipper Shakib Al Hasan stated that a change in the mindset is required if Bangladesh want to improve in this format. The veteran cricketer doesn't see Bangladesh do well in this format unless they change their mindset.

"A big change has to be brought to our mindset. Everyone needs to be involved. You can't leave out anyone. If we make a proper plan involving everyone, it will be possible to improve our performance in one and a half years' time," stated Shakib. 

Shakib opined that a Test cricketing culture was never existent in Bangladesh but he believes that it's possible in Bangladesh to grow a Test cricketing culture.

"We don't have a proper Test cricketing culture here but that doesn't mean it won't ever grow. It's our responsibility to bring about a change. If we make proper plans involving everyone, we might see a change. If it doesn't happen, then it won't be possible for us to see much progress," the all-rounder concluded. 

