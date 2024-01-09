Osaka just wants to have fun on Grand Slam return

Sports

Reuters
09 January, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 04:23 pm

Related News

Osaka just wants to have fun on Grand Slam return

The 26-year-old, who pulled out of last year's Australian Open with the announcement that she was pregnant with her daughter Shai, showed in Brisbane last week that she still has the weapons to overpower many players in the women's game.

Reuters
09 January, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 04:23 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Naomi Osaka says she has returned to tennis from maternity leave with a more positive outlook and all the signs are that she will soon be back at a level where she can take on and beat the best in the world.

It might be too early for a tilt at a fifth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this month but, with a good draw, a run deep into the second week at Melbourne Park cannot be counted out.

The 26-year-old, who pulled out of last year's Australian Open with the announcement that she was pregnant with her daughter Shai, showed in Brisbane last week that she still has the weapons to overpower many players in the women's game.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I think for me even stepping on the court is a personal win because a couple of weeks ago I was even doubting if I could play with everyone," she said after her second-round loss to Karolina Pliskova.

"These two matches that I've had kind of prove to me that I am doing okay, and the year is just going to get better for me ... I know that if I keep training and if I keep putting in the work, then I'll eventually get to where I want to be."

Osaka bemoaned that she got to play only the two matches at the warm-up tournament after her loss in three sets to former world number one Pliskova, a tricky opponent who gave her trouble even when she was in her pomp.

"I feel like I'm pretty good where I am right now," Osaka said after the match.

"Even the last time I played her, I think I played better today. I feel like, honestly, I think I'm pretty good. I guess I'll see what happens in Melbourne."

Four Grand Slam titles in four seasons in her early 20s had Osaka marked out as a player who would be contending for the game's major prizes for many years to come.

Her Haitian-Japanese heritage, engaging personality and political activism made her a magnet for sponsors and she was soon among the world's wealthiest female athletes.

It emerged soon after her second Australian Open triumph in 2021, though, that her career had taken a huge toll on her mental health and she withdrew from the French Open after refusing to attend a press conference.

She took an indefinite break from the game after losing at the US Open that same year, explaining her angry reaction to the defeat by saying she felt anxious when things did not go her way.

Therapy and motherhood have, she has said, helped her on her mental health journey and she appeared to be having a lot more fun on court in Brisbane.

"I think I'm enjoying myself a lot more, and I also realise there's a lot of things that aren't in my control," she said.

"Other than that, I feel more aware that I'm playing the best players in the world. Both of us have an opportunity to win.

"I also just think I've trained so hard after giving birth that I need to enjoy these moments, and I also think in a way ... I know that the tennis lifespan isn't that long, so I should enjoy it while I can."

Others

Naomi Osaka / Australian Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A tale of trending tiles

A tale of trending tiles

4h | Habitat
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

8h | Panorama
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

The frenemies who could challenge the West's sanctions regime

8h | Panorama
AL has come to power for the fourth consecutive term by letting its supporters vote and giving options for the other party supporters to choose between AL or the dissenting candidates from both AL and BNP or alliances. PHOTO: TBS

The 2024 general elections in Bangladesh and the moment of truth

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Only one question roaming around - who will be the opposition party?

Only one question roaming around - who will be the opposition party?

1h | Videos
Captive power is not cheap anymore

Captive power is not cheap anymore

3h | Videos
Hope for tea cultivation in plain land dimming

Hope for tea cultivation in plain land dimming

4h | Videos
Ferdous-Sakib partner Mashrafe and Noor

Ferdous-Sakib partner Mashrafe and Noor

5h | Videos