Osaka to donate prize money to Haitian earthquake relief efforts

Sports

Reuters
15 August, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 05:12 pm

Related News

Osaka to donate prize money to Haitian earthquake relief efforts

"Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break," Osaka said on Twitter.

Reuters
15 August, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 05:12 pm
Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

Naomi Osaka has pledged to donate her earnings from next week's Western & Southern Open to support earthquake relief efforts in Haiti, the Caribbean nation her father hails from.

The four-time Grand Slam champion announced her pledge in response to the 7.2-magnitude quake that struck the impoverished country on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and injuring hundreds. 

"Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can't catch a break," Osaka said on Twitter.

"I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestor's blood is strong we'll keep rising."

World number two Osaka, whose mother is Japanese and who plays under the Japanese flag, has used her platform to call attention to the causes she cares about.

She wore masks at last year's US Open with the names of victims of police violence on them.

Osaka is seeded second at the tournament in Cincinnati, which runs from Aug. 14 to Aug. 22.

Others

Naomi Osaka / Japan / Haitian Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

23h | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie