The opening ceremony promises to make a splash

Qatar take on Ecuador in the opening game of the 2022 World Cup on Sunday as the hosts aim to get off to the perfect start with all three points.

However, they must first put on an impressive display with their opening ceremony, which is scheduled to take place before the game. The introductory performance has become a staple part of tournament tradition and now it is Qatar's turn to welcome the world with open arms and make a positive first impression.

Here is all you need to know about the opening ceremony for the 2022 World Cup, including when it takes place, how you can watch it, and who will be performing.

The opening ceremony for the 2022 World Cup will take place at 8 pm (BST) on Sunday, November 20 at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on November 21, after two games had already been played, but it was brought forward along with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador in order to preserve the tradition of the first game featuring the hosts.

Specific details are yet to be released by FIFA or the Qatar Football Association, but as with previous editions of the tournament, a number of acts are expected to take to the stage.

On November 12, South Korean boy band BTS announced on their official Twitter account that one of their vocalists, Jungkook, would be performing at the opening ceremony.

In September, American rapper Lil Baby also tweeted that he will be performing at the World Cup, having released the World Cup anthem 'The World is Yours to Take', while Canadian actress Nora Fatehi is expected to sing the official song of the tournament, Light The Sky.