Openers took inspiration from South Africa's powerplay hitting against West Indies, reveals Taskin

Sports

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 12:51 pm

Related News

Openers took inspiration from South Africa's powerplay hitting against West Indies, reveals Taskin

The duo notched up 81 runs in the first six overs which was the highest-ever powerplay score for the Tigers. Just hours before that, Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks pummelled the West Indies bowlers in a T20I in Centurion to bring up a record powerplay score of 102 (and eventually chased a record-breaking 259). 

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 12:51 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh amassed their third highest T20I total against Ireland before rain stopped play in Chattogram and could very well have broken the record if the innings had been completed. The platform was set up by the openers Litton Das (47 off 23) and Rony Talukdar (67 off 38) and their 91-run stand was the third-highest opening partnership for Bangladesh in this format.

The duo notched up 81 runs in the first six overs which was the highest-ever powerplay score for the Tigers. Just hours before that, Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks pummelled the West Indies bowlers in a T20I in Centurion to bring up a record powerplay score of 102 (and eventually chased a record-breaking 259). 

In the press conference after the match, fast bowler Taskin Ahmed revealed that the openers took inspiration from the Centurion match while taking down the Ireland bowlers. 

"We saw South Africa score over 100 in the Powerplay in their game against the West Indies yesterday [Sunday]," he said. "We were wondering if something similar was happening here."

"After Litton got out and came to the dressing room, I asked him, 'Were you hitting like that after witnessing South Africa's game last night?' And he said, 'Yes, if they can do it, so can we'," Taskin added.

Rony Talukdar racked up a 24-ball fifty against Ireland but got himself injured while fielding. But as of now, the right-handed batter is fit enough to play the second T20I at the same venue. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Litton Das / Rony Talukdar / Taskin Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-Myanmar trade and investment: Opportunities and way forward

40m | Thoughts
German rower Marie-Sophie Zeidler (second from right) is preparing for qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but has had to deal with two bouts of Long COVID in the last three years. Photo: DW

How long Covid affects the careers of top athletes

45m | Thoughts
Chatbots like ChatGPT are giant plagiarism machines since they mainly recombine prose and pictures that were originally created by humans. Photo : Bloomberg

There's no such thing as artificial intelligence

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

2h | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

18h | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

22h | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year