Openers took inspiration from South Africa's powerplay hitting against West Indies, reveals Taskin

Bangladesh amassed their third highest T20I total against Ireland before rain stopped play in Chattogram and could very well have broken the record if the innings had been completed. The platform was set up by the openers Litton Das (47 off 23) and Rony Talukdar (67 off 38) and their 91-run stand was the third-highest opening partnership for Bangladesh in this format.

The duo notched up 81 runs in the first six overs which was the highest-ever powerplay score for the Tigers. Just hours before that, Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks pummelled the West Indies bowlers in a T20I in Centurion to bring up a record powerplay score of 102 (and eventually chased a record-breaking 259).

In the press conference after the match, fast bowler Taskin Ahmed revealed that the openers took inspiration from the Centurion match while taking down the Ireland bowlers.

"We saw South Africa score over 100 in the Powerplay in their game against the West Indies yesterday [Sunday]," he said. "We were wondering if something similar was happening here."

"After Litton got out and came to the dressing room, I asked him, 'Were you hitting like that after witnessing South Africa's game last night?' And he said, 'Yes, if they can do it, so can we'," Taskin added.

Rony Talukdar racked up a 24-ball fifty against Ireland but got himself injured while fielding. But as of now, the right-handed batter is fit enough to play the second T20I at the same venue.