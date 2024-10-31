Open-top bus ready to welcome SAFF champions

For the second time in two years, the Bangladesh women's football team has scripted a story of victory. On Wednesday, at Kathmandu's Dasharath Stadium, Sabina, Rituparna, Tohura, and their teammates defeated Nepal to win the SAFF Championship title. With yet another triumph lifting the nation's spirits in football, preparations are underway to honour the women's team. An open-top bus has already arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

In 2022, the Bangladeshi women savoured their first SAFF victory at the same venue, defeating Nepal. Back then, the team was also escorted from the airport to the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) headquarters in an open-top bus, though it was not initially planned. The bus was arranged following a Facebook post by midfielder Sanjida Akter about the open-top bus celebration. This time, too, the women's football team reminded officials of the event.

The Bangladeshi team, crowned champions of South Asia, will land in Dhaka at 2:15 pm. The open-top bus was brought to the airport well in advance, with floral decorations beginning at around 12:45 pm. Several BFF officials have already gathered at the airport to welcome the champions.

Last time, many football fans gathered at the airport to welcome Sabina and her team, though the turnout seems smaller this year. The team will travel from the airport to the BFF building, where the new BFF President, Tabith Awal, and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan will be present. The women's team will be honoured there, and Coach Peter Butler and Captain Sabina Khatun will address the media.

Despite entering this year's SAFF as defending champions, Bangladesh had a rough start. They drew 1-1 in the opening match against Pakistan but quickly regained their form, defeating India 3-1 in their second match to top their group and advance to the semi-finals.

In the semi-final, Bangladesh put on a goal-scoring showcase, defeating Bhutan by a wide margin of 7-1. Tohura scored a hat-trick, Captain Sabina netted twice, and Rituparna and Shiuli Azam added a goal each. The Bangladeshi side maintained their dominance in the final as well, sinking Nepal into despair and celebrating their title with jubilation under Butler's direction.

4o