Open-top bus ready to welcome SAFF champions

Sports

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 01:38 pm

Related News

Open-top bus ready to welcome SAFF champions

The Bangladeshi team, crowned champions of South Asia, will land in Dhaka at 2:15 pm. The open-top bus was brought to the airport well in advance, with floral decorations beginning at around 12:45 pm. Several BFF officials have already gathered at the airport to welcome the champions.

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 01:38 pm
Open-top bus ready to welcome SAFF champions

For the second time in two years, the Bangladesh women's football team has scripted a story of victory. On Wednesday, at Kathmandu's Dasharath Stadium, Sabina, Rituparna, Tohura, and their teammates defeated Nepal to win the SAFF Championship title. With yet another triumph lifting the nation's spirits in football, preparations are underway to honour the women's team. An open-top bus has already arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

In 2022, the Bangladeshi women savoured their first SAFF victory at the same venue, defeating Nepal. Back then, the team was also escorted from the airport to the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) headquarters in an open-top bus, though it was not initially planned. The bus was arranged following a Facebook post by midfielder Sanjida Akter about the open-top bus celebration. This time, too, the women's football team reminded officials of the event.

The Bangladeshi team, crowned champions of South Asia, will land in Dhaka at 2:15 pm. The open-top bus was brought to the airport well in advance, with floral decorations beginning at around 12:45 pm. Several BFF officials have already gathered at the airport to welcome the champions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Last time, many football fans gathered at the airport to welcome Sabina and her team, though the turnout seems smaller this year. The team will travel from the airport to the BFF building, where the new BFF President, Tabith Awal, and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan will be present. The women's team will be honoured there, and Coach Peter Butler and Captain Sabina Khatun will address the media.

Despite entering this year's SAFF as defending champions, Bangladesh had a rough start. They drew 1-1 in the opening match against Pakistan but quickly regained their form, defeating India 3-1 in their second match to top their group and advance to the semi-finals.

In the semi-final, Bangladesh put on a goal-scoring showcase, defeating Bhutan by a wide margin of 7-1. Tohura scored a hat-trick, Captain Sabina netted twice, and Rituparna and Shiuli Azam added a goal each. The Bangladeshi side maintained their dominance in the final as well, sinking Nepal into despair and celebrating their title with jubilation under Butler's direction.

 

 

 

4o

Top News

SAFF Women's Championship / Bangladesh Women's Football Team / champions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

15h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

18h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

19h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

26m | Videos
The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

41m | Videos
Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

1h | Videos
The all-new Hyundai Stargazer official unveil at Media Meet

The all-new Hyundai Stargazer official unveil at Media Meet

1h | Videos