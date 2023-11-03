An open letter to the Bangladesh cricket team - Is this the beginning of the end?

In 2005, under the bright lights of Cardiff, Bangladesh faced off against cricket giant Australia.

It was a historic moment as Bangladesh needed just one run from five balls.

The tension was palpable as Jason Gillespie prepared to deliver the second ball of the 50th over. Aftab Ahmed, with firm determination, mustered every ounce of his strength to execute a powerful swing of the bat, but the connection with the ball was not perfect.

It struck the inside edge of the bat and rolled into Adam Gilchrist's safe hands.

However, the two batsmen on the wicket had already completed a risky single.

As soon as Mohammad Rafique reached the striking end, he raised his bat in triumphant jubilation.

Shahriar Nafees rushed onto the field to embrace Aftab Ahmed, and in the pavilion, Mohammad Ashraful, Khaled Mahmud Sujon, Tapash Baisya, Manjarul Islam Rana and few others proudly declared to the world that they had achieved the seemingly impossible.

For me, sitting nearly 5000 miles away from that electrifying contest, I sat beside my father, captivated by the spectacle unfolding on our television screen.

Little did I know that this moment would mark the beginning of my journey as a dedicated supporter of Bangladesh cricket, a journey fueled by unwavering passion and devotion.

Over the past 18 years, I've witnessed the rollercoaster ride of Bangladesh cricket.

I've lost count of the times I've cheered for their remarkable wins or lost sleep over their defeats.

While Bangladesh may not consistently perform at a world-class level, this team has always given us reasons to rejoice.

We've held onto our faith in them, hoping that they would steal victories from the jaws of defeat and bring us joy.

But I've never seen the Bangladesh cricket team face such a terrible situation like they are going through at this moment in the ongoing World Cup.

It's a tough spot to be in – unable to break free from a string of losses, whether against big or small teams.

Even if the Bangladesh team would manage to fight tooth and nail, you could find solace in the effort as a supporter.

Yet, in every match, Bangladesh seems to surrender without showing any sort of resistance.

You can come up with countless explanations behind such a disastrous performance on a trot.

But those explanations are not enough to hide your disappointment.

As a devoted supporter, you will fail to have faith and confidence in your team even if you want to.

Throughout the years, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmudullah Riyad have made significant contributions to Bangladesh's reputation as a force to be reckoned with in world cricket.

Some have taken the country's cricket forward through leadership, some through superhuman individual performances, or some by playing the role of a behind-the-scenes hero.

Mash is already in unofficial retirement after the last World Cup.

The controversy surrounding Tamim before the start of the current World Cup seemed to spell the end of Tamim's career.

Mushi and Riyad may also retire post-World Cup, leaving Shakib as the sole figure.

In that controversial interview ahead of the World Cup, Shakib had said that he would retire from the 50-over format after playing the 2025 Champions Trophy.

In a surprising twist of fate, Bangladesh's Champions Trophy spot is in jeopardy.

With only one win in seven matches, ranking ninth in the points table, it's unlikely they'll qualify for the champions trophy as a team needs to finish amongst the top eight teams in the points table in order to qualify.

Moreover, Shakib is likely to face consequences from BCB due to the controversial interview prior to the World Cup.

This may signify the end of Shakib's illustrious career. As frustrating as it is for us as fans, it is no less painful for the cricketers.

Careers of all the dedicated cricketers of a golden generation are coming to an end without any kind of collective success as a team to speak of.

As we watched the match against Pakistan, every time the broadcasting cameras focused on Shakib, he tried to conceal his disappointment with a faint smile.

I can hardly remember if I've ever seen Shakib more clueless than this in his entire career.

My fellow countrymen can insult Bangladesh cricket as much as they want, and curse individual cricketers intentionally or unintentionally due to various reasons.

But, at the end of the day, as devoted fans, witnessing such a tragic end of the careers of our beloved cricketers feels like a heavy burden on our chests.

As a loyal supporter of Bangladesh cricket, my connection to this cherished sport has brought me immense joy and gratitude over the years.

I'm truly thankful for the wonderful experiences it has bestowed upon me.

However, although it is sad to say, there is no way to deny that the disappointing performance in the 2023 World Cup has set back Bangladesh cricket for several years.

Concurrently, the imminent retirement of senior cricketers has raised concerns, as we have yet to successfully cultivate a strong pipeline or produce a promising bunch of young players.

Over the course of a quarter-century, we have struggled to establish the crucial cricketing infrastructure, which is pivotal for steering the nation's cricket in the right direction following transitional phases.

The future of cricket in Bangladesh seems to hang in the balance, reminiscent of Kenya's decline after their extraordinary World Cup semi-final appearance in 2003—a story of a nation that has faded from our collective memory.

With this in mind, it's no wonder that as a fan with a fair amount of cricket knowledge, a cloud of uncertainty fills your mind.

We may not be able to play in the next Champions Trophy.

We may not also be able to play in the World Cup in the near future, who knows?

Maybe the people of a cricket-crazy nation like ourselves will not feel its immense passion for cricket anymore.

Nevertheless, despite these uncertainties and apprehensions, I hold onto hope that none of these gloomy scenarios will turn into reality ever.

My connection with Bangladesh Cricket, though not for a longer period of time, holds a special place in my heart.

I am steadfast in my belief that our cricketing journey will continue to shine brightly, and I remain optimistic that I will never have to utter the saddening words, "Dear Bangladesh Cricket, it was a remarkable journey, my friend!"