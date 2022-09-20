Open-deck bus being prepared to welcome SAFF champion women’s team

The Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) have come together to prepare an open-deck bus for the Bangladesh women's football team, the new and proud winners of the SAFF Women's Championship 2022.

According to BRTC sources the sports ministry contacted them on Monday and without any hesitation they started the work of removing the top of one of the company's buses to prepare it for the women's football team homecoming.

BTRC started cutting the roof of a double decker bus at its Motijheel depot on Tuesday morning.

"We started working as soon as the Ministry of Youth and Sports put forward the proposal. The bus will be fully ready by tonight [Tuesday]", said BRTC Chairman Md Tajul Islam hoping that their efforts will give some joy to the women's football team and football lovers."

He also said, "The women's football team has given a great gift to the country. The nation is grateful to them. We are proud to be a partner in their celebration."

The winning team will be returning to Bangladesh on Wednesday (21 September).

Sanjida Akhter, a member of the winning team, took to Facebook to share her thoughts and eagerness to win the title and prove a point ahead of 19 September final.

The post, termed by many as mature and inspirational, went viral on different social media platforms.

"….We are not thinking of a victory parade on an open-top bus with the trophy in our hand. We want to win it for those who have helped us to touch the green grass by protecting us from social stigma," reads the post.

