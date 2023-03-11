'The only target is to clinch the series': Hasan Mahmud before the second T20I against England

Bangladesh are determined to wrap up the three-match T20 International series against England with a match to go when they take on the World Champions in this format in the second game at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium tomorrow.

The way the Tigers outclassed the T20 powerhouse in the first game is itself a huge booster to clinch the series, said young pacer Hasan Mahmud, who contributed to the win with a classical death over bowling.

"Obviously the only target is to clinch the series after the way we won the first game," Hasan who took 2-26 in the first match said today.

"England are extremely powerful in this format but we played well to beat them. If we can put up the performance like this in the next match, there is a sense of belief that we would end up winning the game."

England were moving towards 200 in the first game, especially the way its skipper Jos Buttler was batting. Hasan who came to bowl in the 11th over shifted the momentum to Bangladesh, removing Buttler in the 17th over. Beforehand, Buttler who struck four sixes, hit two alone in Hasan's consecutive two deliveries.

"The game plan is to defend anyhow and I did that exactly without thinking about what he (Buttler) is doing. We'll try to stick to our game plan in the next match too."

The first match of the series was the only second game between the two sides and both of the teams now won one match each. However, Bangladesh have the chance now to win the first-ever bilateral series in this format between the two sides.

More importantly, the series victory would bolster Bangladesh's psychological strength as they are trying to build a team for the 2024 T20 World Cup.