Online ticketing system available for Bangladesh v Ireland series

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced its first official system for selling tickets to international cricket matches at home.

Cricket fans in Bangladesh can now buy online tickets for the upcoming ODI series between Bangladesh and Ireland, which is set to begin on March 18 in Sylhet.

Online tickets are now available on the BCB's official website www.tigercricket.com.bd.

To buy online tickets, fans must first complete the registration process on the BCB website with a valid NID and mobile number. The online tickets can then be bought against a registered account, with a maximum limit of two tickets per account.

Those who buy online tickets must collect them in person from the designated ticket booth at the Sylhet District Stadium by presenting their ticket code and NID.

The online ticket collection booth will operate from 9:30am to 6pm on the day before the match and the match day.

Online tickets for the second and third matches of the ODI series will also be available on the day before the match and on match day (March 20, 23).