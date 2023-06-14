One-year countdown to Euro 2024 begins

Sports

Reuters
14 June, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 04:21 pm

One-year countdown to Euro 2024 begins

Germany will host the tournament between 14 June and 14 July, 2024 across 10 cities with no new stadiums required to be built.

Reuters
14 June, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 04:21 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday marked the start of the one-year countdown towards Euro 2024 by unveiling a competition he called a "home game for Europe" - an event the hosts hope will be an example of sustainable organisation.

Germany will host the tournament between 14 June and 14 July, 2024 across 10 cities with no new stadiums required to be built.

"I am happy we are all here to start the excitement and that it all works out and we also achieve good results," Scholz said.

The Chancellor, holding up a shirt with the slogan 'a home game for Europe', was accompanied by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, German football association (DFB) president Bernd Neuendorf and tournament director Philipp Lahm among other, in the chancellery garden and with the trophy in front of them.

Germany has an abundance of venues that regularly host international events, from Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena to Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park, both of which will be renamed for the tournament.

Allianz Arena, which will be renamed as the Munich Football Arena during the tournament, will host matches for the second consecutive Euros after being the sole German venue during the pan-European staging of Euro 2020 that was held in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Cologne, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Gelsenkirchen, Leipzig and Berlin will also host matches next year.

"This will be a very special European men's championship because we can deploy structures that are already there," Scholz said. "That is something special, that there is no need to build everything. The stadiums are there, the public transportation can handle the large numbers."

DFB boss Neuendorf also saw great potential benefits for amateur clubs with his association the largest in the world with more than seven million registered members.

"It is important for the sport in Germany overall. We tend to focus strongly often on professional football... but this tournament must go wide and especially the 25,000 clubs we have in Germany. This excitement has to spill over to the amateurs," Neuendorf said. 

Football

Euro 2024.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

2h | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What a leader should not do: The 10 Ps of leadership

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

1h | TBS Insight
Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

7h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

22h | TBS Insight
Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank
Banking

Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank