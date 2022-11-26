One of the most difficult moments of my career: Neymar

Brazil star Neymar called his ankle injury 'the most difficult moment' of his career which will see him miss the remaining group matches in the tournament. Neymar posted an emotional but inspiring message on his Instagram handle after he was officially ruled out from Brazil's remaining two group matches on Friday.

Neymar was forced off late in his side's 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday. Later on Friday, it was reported that he will be out of the group stage, at least. Neymar could be back in action in the knockout rounds, should Brazil progress, and he has vowed to do his best to help his team.

The pride and love I feel wearing the shirt is unexplainable. If God gave me the opportunity to choose a country to be born in, it would be BRAZIL," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"Nothing in my life was given or easy, I always had to chase after my dreams and my goals. Never wishing someone harm but helping those in need."

"Today has become one of the most difficult moments of my career… and again in a World Cup. I have an injury yes, it's annoying, it's going to hurt but I'm sure I'll have a chance to come back because I'll do my best to help my country, my companions, and myself."

"Long time to wait for the enemy to knock me down like this? NEVER! I am a CHILD OF THE IMPOSSIBLE GOD and my FAITH is endless," the post further read.

Brazil have made a strong start to the tournament in Qatar, with a Richarlison double securing three points in their first match. They sit above Switzerland in Group G on goal difference with Cameroon and Serbia both on zero points.

The Selecao will be without Neymar when they continue their campaign with a game against Switzerland on Monday.