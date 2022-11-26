One of the most difficult moments of my career: Neymar

Sports

TBS Report
26 November, 2022, 12:15 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 12:22 am

Related News

One of the most difficult moments of my career: Neymar

"Long time to wait for the enemy to knock me down like this? NEVER! I am a CHILD OF THE IMPOSSIBLE GOD and my FAITH is endless," the post further read.

TBS Report
26 November, 2022, 12:15 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 12:22 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Brazil star Neymar called his ankle injury 'the most difficult moment' of his career which will see him miss the remaining group matches in the tournament. Neymar posted an emotional but inspiring message on his Instagram handle after he was officially ruled out from Brazil's remaining two group matches on Friday.

Neymar was forced off late in his side's 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday. Later on Friday, it was reported that he will be out of the group stage, at least. Neymar could be back in action in the knockout rounds, should Brazil progress, and he has vowed to do his best to help his team.

The pride and love I feel wearing the shirt is unexplainable. If God gave me the opportunity to choose a country to be born in, it would be BRAZIL," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"Nothing in my life was given or easy, I always had to chase after my dreams and my goals. Never wishing someone harm but helping those in need."

"Today has become one of the most difficult moments of my career… and again in a World Cup. I have an injury yes, it's annoying, it's going to hurt but I'm sure I'll have a chance to come back because I'll do my best to help my country, my companions, and myself."

"Long time to wait for the enemy to knock me down like this? NEVER! I am a CHILD OF THE IMPOSSIBLE GOD and my FAITH is endless," the post further read.

Brazil have made a strong start to the tournament in Qatar, with a Richarlison double securing three points in their first match. They sit above Switzerland in Group G on goal difference with Cameroon and Serbia both on zero points.

The Selecao will be without Neymar when they continue their campaign with a game against Switzerland on Monday.

FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Qatar World Cup 2022 / Neymar Jr / Brazil Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

10h | Panorama
Jeremy Daum and Moritz Rudolf. Sketch: TBS

The global ambitions of Chinese law

12h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Bajwa’s incorrect interpretation of history

13h | Panorama
Photo:Farud Farabi

Exploring heritages and histories in West Bengal’s Nadia

14h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

3h | Videos
Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

3h | Videos
Damal movie review

Damal movie review

4h | Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court