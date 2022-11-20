One last dance: Top 10 stars who might play their last World Cup in 2022

The biggest stars in the world of football will be locking horns from Sunday with the ultimate aim of lifting the coveted trophy after the final in December.

For a lot of high-profile names, it will likely be their final chance of adding the World Cup to their trophy cabinet, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luka Modric among the players likely to have retired from international football by the time their next chance arrives in 2026.

Both Messi and Ronaldo made their World Cup debuts in 2006 and they will appear in their fifth World Cup in Qatar.

Despite being among the greatest players of all time, neither Messi nor Ronaldo have been able to lay their hands on the coveted cup.

For others, it might not necessarily be about hoping to win it all, but by ending their international career on a high and showing their fans what they can do one last time.

The Business Standard (TBS) takes a look at the star players who are likely to play their last World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Messi (35) - Argentina

The 35-year-old Paris Saint Germain man has already declared that his fifth FIFA World Cup will also be his last in a recent interview, bringing his phenomenal legacy at the tournament to an end.

Messi scored his first World Cup goal as a 19-year-old in 2006 against Serbia and Montenegro. In South Africa in 2010, he failed to score despite Argentina reaching the quarterfinals.

He scored four goals at Brazil in 2014, including a screamer against Nigeria in the group stage. After his team's extra-time loss to Germany, he won the tournament's best player award.

The former FC Barcelona player scored against Nigeria again in 2018, but the South Americans were eliminated in the Round of 16 by eventual champion France.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will look to go one better than in 2014 and end his glistening World Cup career on a high note in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo (37) - Portugal

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's recent troubles at Manchester United will likely go down as a footnote in a highly decorated club and international career for the 37-year-old, which currently includes seven league titles across three different leagues with the Red Devils, Real Madrid, and Juventus respectively, as well as claiming the UEFA Euro 2016 title with Portugal.

Ronaldo debuted at the tournament in 2006 and has scored one goal at each of the 2006, 2010, and 2014 finals.

The nation's all-time leading goalscorer eclipsed all his previous efforts at the tournament in 2018, when he scored the only goal against Morocco and a hat-trick against Spain in the group stage, including a trademark long-range free-kick.

With his lack of game time at United casting a shadow over his Qatar 2022 aspirations, CR7 will still look to make his presence felt in what will likely be his final tournament.

Thiago Silva (38) - Brazil

The World Cup in Russia was supposed to have been Thiago Silva's last. But, the Chelsea centre-back has shown no signs of slowing down and even at the age of 38, remains one of the best defenders in the world.

Robert Lewandowski (34) - Poland

The Polish national team's all-time leading goalscorer and appearance holder is yet to score at the World Cup, despite his 76 goals scored across 134 appearances for the Eagles.

The recent arrival at FC Barcelona missed out on both the 2010 and 2014 tournaments due to Poland's respective qualification failures, before finally getting a chance on the world stage in 2018.

The 34-year-old will look to finally get on the score sheet in what will potentially be his final World Cup appearance in 2022, but will first have to break through the stubborn defences of heavyweights Argentina and Mexico, as well as potential stumbling block Saudi Arabia.

Manuel Neuer (36) - Germany

Becoming Germany's first-choice keeper ahead of the 2010 finals, Neuer conceded only one goal in the group stage but was later the goalkeeper in question over Frank Lampard's infamous disallowed goal in the Round of 16, en route to the German's third-placed finish in South Africa.

Luka Modric (37) - Croatia

At 33 years old, most would have expected the 2018 finals to be Modric's final showing at a World Cup, making it all the more unlikely that many would have foreseen the extraordinary heights that the Croatian's career would reach after the tournament.

Making his World Cup debut at Germany 2006, where he came on as a substitute against Japan, and in the 2-2 draw which sent Australia through to the Round of 16, Modric missed out on the 2010 finals in Croatia's only World Cup qualification failure to date.

Having won a third consecutive UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid in the same year, Modric won the 2018 Ballon d'Or, and has continued his unprecedented form for a player of his age in subsequent seasons for club and country.

Luis Suarez (35) - Uruguay

Uruguay's all-time leading scorer with 134 goals, the 35-year-old Suárez is set to play at his fourth World Cup tournament.

It will be his first while playing back with boyhood club Nacional in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo after a storied career that wasn't without controversy at Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

Suárez was sent home from the 2014 World Cup for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini on the shoulder during a group game.

Dani Alves (39) - Brazil

Dani Alves' illustrious international career is almost certain to come to an end at the culmination of the 2022 finals.

Alves appeared off the bench twice in Brazil's first two group matches at South Africa 2010. The Barcelona man earned a starting position at the 2014 finals, only to be dropped in favour of 2010 starter Maicon by the quarter-finals due to poor form.

He went unused in 2018.

Eden Hazard (31) - Belgium

The youngest player on this list, Hazard's seemingly inevitable retirement from international football is due in part to a horror run of injuries since his arrival at Real Madrid.

Following Belgium's absence from the 2010 finals, Hazard made his much anticipated World Cup debut at Brazil 2014, where he provided two assists en route to the Red Devils' quarter-final finish.

Being appointed captain ahead of the 2018 tournament, Hazard thrived under the high expectations of the Belgian team as he went on to provide one assist and score three goals. The winger was voted man of the match on three occasions as the Belgian's secured third place, their best ever finish at a World Cup.

Sergio Busquets (34) - Spain

The Barcelona legend has seen a mix of Spanish results at his three World Cup finals. The holding midfielder started every match at South Africa 2010, with his passing efficiency noted as a key factor in the strength of the Spanish midfield, en route to their maiden victory in the final over European rivals the Netherlands.

While the 34-year-old has remained a constant starter at both club and international level throughout his entire 14-year-long senior career, it is unlikely that Busquets' run at the World Cup finals will last beyond Qatar 2022 as he approaches his mid-30s.