One dead, seven wounded in Naples in night of celebrations

One man died from gunshot wounds and seven people were injured overnight in Naples as the southern Italian city exploded in joy at the success of its soccer team, a local government official said on Friday.

Partying began late on Thursday after the Napoli team won its first Serie A championship title in 33 years with a 1-1 away draw at Udinese.

Hours later, a man died from gunshot wounds but the incident had "nothing to do with the celebrations", Naples Prefect Claudio Palomba told RAI public radio.

Friends and relatives of the victim vandalised the emergency room where he had been rushed to, ANSA and other Italian news agencies said.

Police are investigating the death, Palomba said, adding that of the seven people who were hurt during the night, some suffered fireworks injuries.

Wild partying was widely expected in Naples over the "Scudetto" title win, and authorities had taken several steps to try to contain risks to public order.

The city centre was pedestrianised while fireworks and firecrackers were banned, but that did not stop Neapolitans celebrating with such items throughout the night.