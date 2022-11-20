'One of the best I've ever seen': Williamson lauds Suryakumar Yadav's 'out of the world' knock

Hindustan Times
Suryakumar's memorable knock secured India's comfortable win over the Williamson-led side in the 2nd T20I. While reflecting on New Zealand's performance after the match, Williamson also showered praise on the Indian batter, who proved to be the difference maker in the second match of the three-match series.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Kane Williamson had nothing but absolute praise for Suryakumar Yadav after the premier batter played a match-winning knock to help India upstage New Zealand in the 2nd T20I on Sunday. Playing a gem of a knock for the Hardik Pandya-led side in the second encounter, Suryakumar smashed a sensational century to enter his name in the record books at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval.

Suryakumar's memorable knock secured India's comfortable win over the Williamson-led side in the 2nd T20I. While reflecting on New Zealand's performance after the match, Williamson also showered praise on the Indian batter, who proved to be the difference maker in the second match of the three-match series.

"It was not our best effort. Surya's innings was out of this world. One of the best knocks I've ever seen. Some of those shots, I've never seen before. They were outstanding, we weren't upto mark. We didn't get momentum with the ball, didn't get enough wickets and didn't get momentum with the bat either," Williamson said after the match.

Extending his free-scoring run in the shortest format, Suryakumar managed to emulate Rohit Sharma's impressive T20I feat with his quick-fire century against the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finalists. Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 111 off 51 balls as India posted 191-6 in 20 overs. In reply, Williamson and Co. only folded for 126 as the hosts lost the match by 65 runs.

"It was frustrating. Again, I'll say about Suryakumar, his innings was the difference. It did swing a bit (in the chase) and India did well to get some swing. Important to look at those few areas and improve. Need to look at the small margins. Sometimes, a special innings can happen, Surya is the best player in the world," Williamson added. Batting superstar Suryakumar was also named the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass.

