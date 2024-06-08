One of Afghanistan's ‘greatest’ victories, says Rashid after stunning New Zealand

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said their victory against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup was "one of the greatest" in the format.

Rashid, who was the tormentor-in-chief with four wickets, got great support from Fazalhaq Farooqi who now has nine wickets in the tournament. The duo backed up the good work with the bat from dashing opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz who made a superb 80.

"Definitely I think it's one of the greatest victories for us especially in T20, you know we haven't had those victories in T20 World Cups," Rashid said.

"We had in ODI, but in T20 I feel like this was one of the best performances from the guys and it's not just about a single guy in winning the game, it's a great team effort."

Gurbaz added 103 with his opening partner Ibrahim Zadran for the first wicket and that set up Afghanistan's first-ever victory over New Zealand in T20Is.

"The way Gurbaz and Ibrahim started the innings," Rashid added. "They took their time and they knew like you know what they're doing."

New Zealand's net run rate has taken a hit after the 84-run defeat and now Afghanistan, along with the West Indies, are early favourites to make the Super Eight from Group C.