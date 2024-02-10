Omarzai, Nabi fight but can't match Nissanka's double century as Sri Lanka win 1st ODI

Sports

AFP
10 February, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 12:36 am

Related News

Omarzai, Nabi fight but can't match Nissanka's double century as Sri Lanka win 1st ODI

Nissanka's unbeaten 210 was Sri Lanka's first ODI double hundred, breaking the island nation's longstanding record highest score of 189 by Sanath Jayasuriya against India in 2000.

AFP
10 February, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 12:36 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Pathum Nissanka's record-breaking double century steered Sri Lanka to a comfortable 42-run win over Afghanistan Friday in the opener of their three-match one-day international series at Pallekele.

Set a stiff target of 382, Afghanistan reached 339 for six as Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai scored centuries after their team were reduced to 55-5.

Nissanka's unbeaten 210 was Sri Lanka's first ODI double hundred, breaking the island nation's longstanding record highest score of 189 by Sanath Jayasuriya against India in 2000.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It was also the joint fifth-highest individual score in ODIs.

"We are absolutely thrilled with that performance," Sri Lankan seamer Pramod Madushan told reporters.

"Great to be part of the dressing room in such an historic moment.

"It was tough out there but Pathum did well to soak up all the pressure and put us on top."

Sri Lanka's 381-3 was also their biggest total at the ground and the team's fourth-highest overall.

The unstoppable Nissanka's knock included 20 fours and eight sixes from the 139 balls he faced in his first ODI since the World Cup.

Afghanistan stumbled early in their daunting chase, with the tourists losing five wickets inside nine overs.

Madushan cut through the top order for match figures of 4-75.

Dushmantha Chameera took the other two wickets to fall but walked off the field halfway through his eighth over, appearing to be suffering from back pain.

Omarzai (149 not out) and Nabi (136) fought back aggressively with a 242-run stand for the sixth wicket, Afghanistan's second-highest for any wicket in ODIs, to briefly give Sri Lanka a fright.

Omarzai's maiden hundred came from a flicked six off pacer Janith Liyanage.

Sri Lanka's innings saw Avishka Fernando score 88 from as many deliveries before he was caught by Ibrahim Zadran at backward point in the 27th over.

Skipper Kusal Mendis was next in but failed to make an impact and fell for a 31-ball 16.

Sadeera Samarawickrama hit 44 off 36 deliveries in his 120-run partnership with Nissanka.

Cricket

Pathum Nissanka / Sri Lanka Cricket Team / Mohammad Nabi / Azmatullah Omarzai / Afghanistan Cricket Team / ODI Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

10h | Mode
The ultimate goal is to create a full-fledged sports academy, which will ensure the permanent rehabilitation of street children. Photo: Courtesy

From the streets to the field: A sports academy that lets street children dream big

16h | Panorama
Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

1d | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Tk1,000cr fish farming in Cumilla

Tk1,000cr fish farming in Cumilla

2h | Videos
How cotton is made by recycling plastic bottles

How cotton is made by recycling plastic bottles

4h | Videos
Residents of the border are returning home with fear

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

1d | Videos
Trolleymen are on call 24 hours a day, as emergency staff

Trolleymen are on call 24 hours a day, as emergency staff

7h | Videos