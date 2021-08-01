Olympics: Medals in minutes for sprint couple Blume and Manaudou

Sports

Reuters
01 August, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 05:28 pm

Related News

Olympics: Medals in minutes for sprint couple Blume and Manaudou

Swimming's sprint couple won medals for a second successive Olympics on Sunday, with Blume adding 50 freestyle bronze to her gold in Rio and London 2012 champion Manaudou in the medals for a third straight Games with a silver.

Reuters
01 August, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 05:28 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Moments before winning her bronze medal in Tokyo on Sunday, Denmark's Pernille Blume had a double dose of Olympic nerves and battled to stay focused as partner Florent Manaudou of France stepped up for the men's 50m freestyle final.

Swimming's sprint couple won medals for a second successive Olympics on Sunday, with Blume adding 50 freestyle bronze to her gold in Rio and London 2012 champion Manaudou in the medals for a third straight Games with a silver.

Blume was waiting to be introduced poolside for her final as Manaudou, her partner of two years, climbed on the block next to American sprint king Caeleb Dressel.

"He told me not to look, because he thought it would affect me too much," said Blume, 27, who was third behind Australia's Emma McKeon and Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem.

"But yeah, I'm a very curious person so I couldn't help myself. And I knew that he would be waiting for me after the race."

Manaudou, 30, was powerless to stop Dressel, who won by nearly half a second, a huge margin. He waited poolside to watch Blume and the pair shared an embrace before dozens of cameras as she climbed out of the pool.

"It's easy for me to have a person like her next to me. I've been down a lot of time this year," Manaudou said.

"I'm happy for her, I'm happy for me and I'm happy because, yeah, it's never easy to be with someone who achieved a gold medal at the Olympics.

"It's pretty amazing that we both get medals tonight almost at the same time."

Manaudou said the two had breakfast on the morning of the finals, the pair going over what it would be like to compete for one after the other.

"It's crazy, me first, you second, it's going to be a lot of emotions," he said, recalling their conversation.

Others

Tokyo 2020 Olympics / swimming / Florent Manaudou / Pernille Blume

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

1d | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

1d | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

1d | Videos
Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house