Olympics: Italy "keeps on dreaming" after record medal haul in Tokyo

Sports

Reuters
07 August, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 01:17 pm

Related News

Olympics: Italy "keeps on dreaming" after record medal haul in Tokyo

It was Azzurri's first gold in the men's sprint relay and their first medal of any color in the event since they won bronze in 1948. Italy had also never won more than three golds in athletics at a single Olympics before.

Reuters
07 August, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 01:17 pm
Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

Italians packing for their mid-August break rejoiced on Friday as the country's athletics team won their fifth gold in Tokyo, pushing their overall medals total at a single Olympics above the previous record of 36 set at the 1960 Rome Games.

"Italy keeps on dreaming ... we're the fastest in the world," read the headline of leading daily Corriere Della Sera after Italy won a shock 4x100 metres men's relay gold, beating Britain by one-hundredth of a second. 

It was Azzurri's first gold in the men's sprint relay and their first medal of any color in the event since they won bronze in 1948. Italy had also never won more than three golds in athletics at a single Olympics before.

"Our greatest Olympics ever," Giovanni Malago, head of Italy's National Olympic Committee (CONI), said, after popping open a bottle of magnum champagne at the Italian team's headquarters.

Italy have won 38 medals so far, surpassing the target of 30 set by CONI and a consensus projection of 29, according to the website Projects FiveThirtyEight.

President Sergio Mattarella called Malago after the sprint relay to praise the athletes and invite them to his Rome palace.

The surprise relay victory followed Italian golds earlier in the day in the women's Olympic 20km race walk and the men's karate -75kg "Kumite" competition.

"Another day to frame in Tokyo, great Azzurri," Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in a tweet.

Italians across the country hailed a great summer, during which they also won the European soccer championship and the Eurovision song contest.

"Take this year, store every detail of it in your heart: that's how we need to live our lives. Always," Francesco Carabelli tweeted.

These achievements have brought a feel-good factor back into the country after a difficult 18 months, during which the country suffered the second-highest death toll in Europe after Britain due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"More huge excitement to our country and to all Italians who have suffered in the last two years due to Covid," Malago said.

 

Others

Tokyo 2020 Olympics / Italy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

3d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

3d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

4d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I