Olympics: First Italian to win men's 100m gold

Lamont Marcell Jacobs the first Italian to ever win the men's 100m. He crossed the finish line in just 9.79 seconds.

His run is a personal and European best. Despite this sensational run, he is the most unlikely of successors to Usain Bolt.

American Fred Kerley bagged the silver medal and Canadian Andre De Grasse picked up the bronze.

2016 Olympics was the last time we saw the sprint king Bolt. Few people saw Jacobs as the man to inherit his title.

Pre-games favorite Trayvon Bromell looking out of sorts and failing to qualify. Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes was disqualified for a false start.