Ollie Pope credits England coach McCullum for helping him overcome his 'fear of getting out'

Reuters
15 September, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 04:30 pm

Playing in his new number three slot, Pope starred in England’s recent 9-wicket-win over South Africa, helping them clinch the three-match Test series 2-1.

England batsman Ollie Pope has credited head coach Brendon McCullum for changing his mindset about Test cricket by helping him eliminate the fear of losing his wicket. Pope says he has now set his sights on playing 100 Test matches for his country.

Playing in his new number three slot, Pope starred in England's recent 9-wicket-win over South Africa, helping them clinch the three-match Test series 2-1.

"From a mindset point of view, I think it's more that I had some good chats with Baz (McCullum) actually, and he's been very much, 'stop fearing getting out in Test cricket'," Pope told British media.

"I think because test cricket is so important to me I'd do anything to have a great career and play 100 tests or whatever. I think I was almost putting myself under too much pressure, and that fear of getting out was probably getting a bit too much.

"I tried to get rid of that and try and score my runs basically. Rather than think, 'if I cut this I might nick it, I (now) think 'if I cut it and I nick it then it might go over the slips for four. That is the mindset change I've tried to go by," said Pope.

The 24-year-old made his test debut at number six and had never before batted at number three in first-class cricket, but now says that he feels comfortable in his new role."I've enjoyed that position this summer, it's been new, but hopefully I'll be backed to do it in the future as well," Pope said.

Having already beaten the likes of India, South Africa and New Zealand on home soil, England now have their sights set on an away tour of Pakistan. The conditions in Pakistan will prove to be tricky for the English with a mix of spin and pace-friendly tracks awaiting them.

Pope said that he was ready for the Pakistan tour and wasn't indulging himself with any preconceived notions. " I'll be ready. If they're a bit quicker. I'll be ready for that. If they spin a bit, then, hopefully, I'll be ready for that as well," said Pope.

