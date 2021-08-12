Olimpia defender Salazar to spend night in hospital after Libertadores head collision causes seizures

Sports

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 05:06 pm

Olimpia defender Salazar to spend night in hospital after Libertadores head collision causes seizures

The 28-year-old will be closely monitored by doctors in Paraguay following the incident.

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 05:06 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Olimpia defender Victor Salazar will spend Wednesday night in hospital after an inadvertent arm to the head in the Copa Libertadores quarter-final caused him to experience seizures.

In the 22nd minute, he was struck by Giorgian De Arrascaeta as they went for a ball in the air.

Salazar was taken away from Manuel Ferreira Stadium in an ambulance as a crowd of concerned teammates and Flamengo opponents gathered around to wish him well.

What happened?

De Arrascaeta raised his arm as he attempted to control the ball, and as Salazar rushed in to challenge him, he caught the Argentine in the face.

Who is Victor Salazar?

Salazar had spent his whole career in his home nation of Argentina, most recently competing for San Lorenzo, before making a switch to Olimpia in the Paraguayan top-flight.

He earned the start in Wednesday's important quarter-final contest against Flamengo as Olimpia set out to continue their Libertadores run.

However, the serious injury cut short the defender's match in a 4-1 defeat and now causes for long-term concern as he remains under medical supervision.

Source: Goal.com

Football

Victor Salazar / Olimpia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

1d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

2d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie