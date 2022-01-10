NZ vs BD, 2nd Test, Day 2, Lunch: Bangladesh fight back with four first-session wickets

Bangladesh bowlers put up a much improved bowling display in the morning session of the second day of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Four wickets fell in the first session but the number could easily have been five or even six. However, Tom Latham continued from where he left off and his sensational knock put New Zealand in a pretty good position despite a tough session at 423 for five.

Devon Conway, unbeaten on 99 overnight, clipped one off his pads in the first ball of the day itself and brought up yet another hundred. Bangladesh bowlers were much more disciplined on the second morning than they were on day one, asking more questions to the batters.

Ebadot Hossain bowled with aggression and hit Conway's thigh pad quite a few times, beating him for pace. It took a brilliant bit of fielding to remove the left hander as his captain Tom Latham opted for a non-existent quick single. Mehidy Hasan Miraz ran in from cover and hit the one stump he had to aim at. Conway was dismissed for a well-made 109. His partnership with Latham yielded 215 runs.

Ross Taylor, into his last Test match, walked out at number four and was welcomed with a guard of honour by Bangladesh. The veteran got off the mark with a signature punch through the covers off Ebadot.

Latham, not out overnight on 186, played a beautiful cover drive off Taskin to reach his second double hundred, his first as captain. Interestingly, Latham has been involved in two run-outs so far in Tests. And on both occasions, he scored double centuries.

Taylor played his shots during his entertaining 39-ball stay which was ended by Ebadot. The right-hander scored 28 before getting out caught at short square leg in the 16th over of the day.

Latham could've been dismissed right after Taylor got out but Taskin Ahmed could not take a return catch although it was a difficult one.

Henry Nicholls, the New Zealand number five, was once again dismissed for a duck as Ebadot got him out caught behind. Nicholls was initially not given out on the field but Bangladesh made the best use of the DRS to overturn the decision.

Shoriful picked up his second wicket of the match at the dying moments of the first session. This time the batter was Daryl Mitchell who nicked the ball to the keeper. New Zealand managed to score not more than 74 runs in the first session but more importantly they lost four wickets. Latham was unbeaten on 215 at lunch.