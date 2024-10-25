NZ post 198/5 at Stumps, lead by 301 runs; Sundar picks 11th wicket

Tom Latham's gritty half-century proved to be key as New Zealand took a 301-run lead against India on Day 2 of their ongoing second Test match, in Pune on Friday.

The visiting captain registered 86 runs off 133 balls, as New Zealand posted 198/5 at Stumps. He lost his wicket to Washington Sundar, who picked his 11th wicket of the match. New Zealand are now favourites to do something that has seemed increasingly impossible in recent years - winning a Test series in India. New Zealand themselves have never won a Test series in the country.

Mitchell Santner was the star for New Zealand as India lost nine wickets for just 106 runs on Day 2 of the second Test in Pune. New Zealand got off to a quick start despite Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin taking a couple of wickets before Tea. The visitors were 85/2 at the break, leading by 188 runs.

India were all out for just 156 in reply to New Zealand's 259 and conceded a first innings lead of 103 runs. Santner, who had never managed to take more than three wickets in a Test innings before this, returned figures of 7/53 while Glenn Phillips took two. Pacer Tim Southee got the sole wicket of Rohit Sharma towards the end of Day 1.

India's middle order collapsed in a heap on either side of the drinks break in the first session and they never recovered from it. Shubman Gill seemed to have made a fluent start to the day but Mitchell Santner ended his progression in the 22nd over. Gill fell for 30 off 72 balls, putting up a partnership of 49 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the second wicket. Virat Kohli soon followed, missing a full toss from Santner and losing his stumps. This brought out Rishabh Pant to give Jaiswal company. However, that stand didn't last long with Jaiswal being dismissed by Glenn Phillips right after the drinks break. Phillips then got Pant as well with the Indian batter trying to go for a big ugly heave across the the line and missing the ball entirely.

India resumed batting from 16/1 on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand in Pune on Friday. They batted 11 overs on Day 1 at the end of which Jaiswal was on six runs and Gill was on 10. Rohit Sharma's wicket was the only one that India lost, with the skipper falling to Tim Southee for a nine-ball duck.

