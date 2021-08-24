NZ player tests positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 05:20 pm

NZ player tests positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Bangladesh

Allen represented the Birmingham Phoenix in England’s new Hundred competition and is fully vaccinated, He passed all his pre-departure tests in England - before testing positive 48 hours after arrival in Dhaka.

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 05:20 pm
Photo: NZC
Photo: NZC

New Zealand batsman Finn Allen has tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Bangladesh, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed the news through a press release.

Allen represented the Birmingham Phoenix in England's new Hundred competition and is fully vaccinated, He passed all his pre-departure tests in England - before testing positive 48 hours after arrival in Dhaka.

He has been quarantined at the team hotel and it has been understood that he is experiencing moderate symptoms.

Allen is receiving treatment from the Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief medical officer and will be monitored during his stay in quarantine by NZC doctor Pat McHugh.

"Once he has undergone treatment and the statutory period of isolation, and has tested negative for Covid-19 on consecutive days, he will be cleared to re-join his team-mates," the press release added. 

"It's really unfortunate for Finn," said team manager Mike Sandle. "He's comfortable at the moment and hopefully he'll recover quickly; test negative and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as possible."

"The Bangladesh cricket authorities have been extremely professional in their response and we're grateful to them for that," he added.

"They're treating the matter very seriously."

Mr Sandle said Allen flew from Heathrow on an Emirates flight and that team officials had notified the airline of his circumstances, as well as being in contact with his family in New Zealand.

A decision on whether Allen will be replaced in the squad has not yet been made.

Allen has played three T20Is so far, all being against Bangladesh in March-April this year. He scored a hammering 51 off 29 balls in the last T20I of the series.

The Blackcaps will play five T20s against Bangladesh – the first on Wednesday, September 1.

The New Zealand team led by Tom Latham arrived in Dhaka earlier today at noon. They will now undergo a minimum three-day period of in-room isolation before starting practice for the series.

