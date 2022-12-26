NZ keeper Blundell achieves feat never accomplished before in Test history

Sports

TBS Report
26 December, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 02:00 pm

NZ keeper Blundell achieves feat never accomplished before in Test history

It meant that the first two dismissals of the Test had been stumpings, a feat that had never been accomplished for men at the Test level.

TBS Report
26 December, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 02:00 pm
NZ keeper Blundell achieves feat never accomplished before in Test history

On the first day of the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi, Kiwi wicketkeeper Tom Blundell accomplished a feat never before accomplished in 145 years of Men's Test cricket.

Prior to the toss, history was made with the return of New Zealand to Pakistan for a Test series for the first time since 2002 and the recall of Pakistan veteran Sarfaraz Ahmed for his 50th appearance in a Test match. However, what happened during the first session was a first in Men's Test cricket.

In just the fourth over of the day, the Kiwi captain Tim Southee added veteran spinner Ajaz Patel to the attack, and the move immediately paid off as Abdullah Shafique was out stumped by Blundell for seven.

Three overs later, the Kiwis had their second wicket, and this time it was Shan Masood who perished. Blundell stumped the left-hander off the bowling of Michael Bracewell.

It meant that the first two dismissals of the Test had been stumpings, a feat that had never been accomplished for men at the Test level.

Overall, it was the second time it had happened; two stumping dismissals also started the 1976 Women's Test between Australia and the West Indies in Jamaica.

