NZ edge closer to semi-final, trouble piles up for Australia and England

The battle is now down to the second spot between possibly three teams - England, Ireland and Australia - all of whom have the same number of points from as three games each with Jos Buttler's side having the advantage on a tad better NRR (+0.239).

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

New Zealand on Saturday scripted yet another thumping win in the 2022 T20 World Cup to further strengthen their position atop in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage both with their points and net run rate. New Zealand bowlers had wrapped up the game within the powerplay itself after Glenn Philips' magnificent century in Sydney. The experience of Trent Boult and Tim Southee saw New Zealand reduce Sri Lanka to five down for just 24 runs in 6.1 overs. It was only a matter of time before Sri Lanka had succumbed after the early onslaught and was eventually folded for just 102 runs.

With the big win, New Zealand edged closer to the semi-finals with five points from three games and subsequently piled up trouble on England and Australia. New Zealand will next face England on November 1 at the Gabba and Ireland on November 4 at the Adelaide Oval in their last two group matches. If they can win one more, the Kane Williamson-led side will be through to the semis for the second consecutive time in the T20 World Cup.

The battle is now down to the second spot between possibly three teams - England, Ireland and Australia - all of whom have the same number of points from as three games each with Jos Buttler's side having the advantage on a tad better NRR (+0.239).

The match that could potentially decide the fate of Group 1 would be one between England and New Zealand. If Buttler's men can emerge on top in the must-win clash, they will have the advantage of ending things on a high in terms of NRR when they take on Sri Lanka in their final match. For Australia, they need to win both their matches - against two lowest-ranked teams in the group, Ireland and Afghanistan - but on a bigger margin to deny England the advantage.

