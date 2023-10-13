NZ captain Williamson asks Bangladesh to bat first; Mahmudullah in for Mahedi

Sports

TBS Report
13 October, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2023, 02:23 pm

Related News

NZ captain Williamson asks Bangladesh to bat first; Mahmudullah in for Mahedi

Bangladesh increased their batting strength by including Mahmudullah in place of Mahedi Hasan who took four wickets in England in the last game.

TBS Report
13 October, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2023, 02:23 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to field first against Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Bangladesh increased their batting strength by including Mahmudullah in place of Mahedi Hasan who took four wickets in England in the last game.

Williamson is back after seven months for the Black Caps as opener Will Young sits out.

"We will bowl first, think its a good surface. Nice to take part in those warm-up games and nice to be standing here. I am coming for Will Young," Williamson told Mike Atherton at the toss.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said, "I was a bit confused (about what to do), but we don't mind batting first. We didn't start well with bat and ball in the last 2 games and these are the two areas we are looking to improve. One change. Mahmudullah comes in for Mahedi."

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Top News / Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Bangladesh Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Pen fights: A trip down to memory lane

1h | Features
Rising food prices have made it increasingly difficult for individuals to dine out with friends and family as frequently as they used to. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When cost of living takes a toll on social life

7h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Why our peers are much better at collecting taxes

4h | Panorama
The Capital city of Norway Oslo is a beautiful city with rich heritage and a vibrant cultural scene. Photo: Collected

From dream to reality: My unexpected journey to Norway

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Conditions in hospitals in Gaza without power

Conditions in hospitals in Gaza without power

19h | TBS SPORTS
It took 17 years for the Palestinian 14 groups to reach an agreement for elections!

It took 17 years for the Palestinian 14 groups to reach an agreement for elections!

17h | TBS World
Paradise turned into hell – attack by Hamas

Paradise turned into hell – attack by Hamas

20h | TBS World
Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

21h | TBS World