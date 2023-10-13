NZ captain Williamson asks Bangladesh to bat first; Mahmudullah in for Mahedi

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to field first against Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Bangladesh increased their batting strength by including Mahmudullah in place of Mahedi Hasan who took four wickets in England in the last game.

Williamson is back after seven months for the Black Caps as opener Will Young sits out.

"We will bowl first, think its a good surface. Nice to take part in those warm-up games and nice to be standing here. I am coming for Will Young," Williamson told Mike Atherton at the toss.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said, "I was a bit confused (about what to do), but we don't mind batting first. We didn't start well with bat and ball in the last 2 games and these are the two areas we are looking to improve. One change. Mahmudullah comes in for Mahedi."

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult