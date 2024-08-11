Nurul Hasan Sohan urges cricketers to delay political ambitions until retirement

In the wake of recent student-led protests that have shaken the nation, the integrity of several prominent figures, including top cricketers like Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, and Mahmudullah Riyad, has come under intense scrutiny.

These athletes, particularly Shakib and Mashrafe, who were members of the now-fallen government, have faced criticism for their neutral stance during the turmoil.

The protests, which led to the government's collapse after weeks of unrest and mass killings, have left many questioning the role of these cricketers in the political landscape.

Amidst this, wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan Sohan, has been a vocal supporter of the students from the very beginning.

Through his social media channels, Sohan has consistently demanded justice for the victims of the protests.

Today, he stepped forward to address the media, highlighting the urgent need for change within the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Sohan specifically mentioned Najmul Abedin Fahim, stating, "People like Fahim sir truly love cricket. We need someone at the helm who is genuinely passionate about the game, whose integrity is beyond question. Even now, there are individuals within the board who are doing good work or want to do good work, but their efforts go unnoticed due to the presence of corrupt or self-serving individuals, or because they lack the independence to make a real impact."

He also touched on the delicate balance between politics and cricket by elaborating on the challenges of balancing the two, pointing out that politics is not just a part-time interest but a full-time responsibility and saying, "As cricketers, our time is consumed by the sport, leaving little room for other significant pursuits. Politics, however, is not something to be taken lightly; it demands a great deal of time and focus. I believe that if a cricketer wants to enter politics, it would be more appropriate to do so after retiring from their playing career."

Sohan's comments come at a critical time, as the future of Bangladesh cricket hangs in the balance, with many calling for a reformation within the BCB to ensure that the sport is led by individuals with a genuine love for the game and a commitment to its integrity.