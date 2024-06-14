Nuri Sahin appointed new head coach of Dortmund

Nuri Sahin will become the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund on a three-year contract starting from July 1, the Bundesliga club said in a statement on Friday.

BVB will announce the other members of Sahin's coaching staff in due course, it added.

On Thursday, Borussia Dortmund announced that Edin Terzic would leave the head coach role with immediate effect after asking for his contract to be terminated.