Nuno sacked by Tottenham after latest Man Utd defeat

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo, the Premier League club announced on Monday, after a 3-0 home loss to Manchester United at the weekend left the London side eighth in the table.

Spurs had topped the Premier League standings in August after winning their opening three games but lost for the fifth time in the league to now sit 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Nuno's coaching staff have also been relieved of their duties. The club have not yet announced a replacement but British media reported former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is linked.

"I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision," Spurs' managing director of football Fabio Paratici said in a statement.

"Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future."

Nuno was appointed as Jose Mourinho's permanent replacement on a two-year deal in the close season after impressing during his four campaigns at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 47-year-old is the third Premier League manager to lose his job since the start of the season after Watford sacked Xisco Munoz while Newcastle United parted ways with Steve Bruce following the Saudi-led takeover.