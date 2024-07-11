Nunez and Uruguay players join fan scuffle in stands after Copa exit

AFP
11 July, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 11:11 am

Nunez and Uruguay players join fan scuffle in stands after Copa exit

After Colombia won 1-0 in front of over 70,000 fans at the Bank of America Stadium, scuffles brokes out in the stands between fans of the rival teams.

AFP
11 July, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 11:11 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez was involved in violent brawling in the stands after Uruguay's 1-0 Copa America semi-final defeat to Colombia on Wednesday.

After Colombia won 1-0 in front of over 70,000 fans at the Bank of America Stadium, scuffles brokes out in the stands between fans of the rival teams.

The overwhelming majority of the spectators in the crowd were supporting Colombia but there was no segregation between them and their Uruguayan counterparts and the violence erupted at the final whistle.

While punches were thrown several Uruguay players climbed into the crowd, seemingly to protect them, with Nunez prominent among them.

The fighting continued for several minutes until police finally intervened.

A group of around 80-100 Uruguayan fans remained in the stadium, on the field, long after the rest of the fans had left.

Ugly scenes also broke out on the field after the final whistle, with players and staff from both teams involved in a mass melee in the centre-circle following Colombia's victory.

