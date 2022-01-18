Number of cricketers and staff test positive for Covid-19 just a few days before BPL

Sports

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 01:18 pm

Related News

Number of cricketers and staff test positive for Covid-19 just a few days before BPL

BCB medical department confirmed the news to The Business Standard (TBS). 

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 01:18 pm
Number of cricketers and staff test positive for Covid-19 just a few days before BPL

The new season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is going to kick off on 21 January. With only a few days to go, a number of cricketers and support staff tested positive for Covid-19, BCB medical department confirmed the news to The Business Standard (TBS). 

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said a few days back that they were not completely sure of hosting the BPL amid this Covid scare. They even decided to keep the fans out of the stadiun due to safety protocols. 

Six teams are participating in this year's BPL. No team has entered the bio bubble yet. Even the foreign coaches didn't follow quarantine rules after coming from abroad in the past few days. They were supposed to enter the bubble gradually from 18 January (Tuesday), but the positive Covid results may hinder the process jusy before the tournament begins. 

"We've started testing players and staff for Covid ahead of BPL. A few of them tested positive, we will not disclose the number or their identity," one BCB medical department official told TBS citing anonymity.

BCB medical department informed that the positive number may increase after all the players and staff are tested.

Cricket

BPL 2022 / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Novak Djokovic, the world’s ranked no.1 tennis player, has been deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status. Photo: Reuters

Did Novak Djokovic really pose a health risk in Australia?

32m | Bloomberg Special
Picture: Collected

The historical and spiritual origins of Qawwali

2h | Analysis
The alleys of the capital’s Fulbaria Annexco tower market are usually crowded because of the market’s variations of blankets. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The quiet exodus of traditional red quilts

4h | Panorama
Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

1h | Videos
Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Moharaj passes away

Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Moharaj passes away

2h | Videos
Butterfly lights on the streets of Rajshahi

Butterfly lights on the streets of Rajshahi

2h | Videos
Wonder mosque in Lakshmipur | Assalam Mosque

Wonder mosque in Lakshmipur | Assalam Mosque

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre