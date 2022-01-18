Number of cricketers and staff test positive for Covid-19 just a few days before BPL

The new season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is going to kick off on 21 January. With only a few days to go, a number of cricketers and support staff tested positive for Covid-19, BCB medical department confirmed the news to The Business Standard (TBS).

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said a few days back that they were not completely sure of hosting the BPL amid this Covid scare. They even decided to keep the fans out of the stadiun due to safety protocols.

Six teams are participating in this year's BPL. No team has entered the bio bubble yet. Even the foreign coaches didn't follow quarantine rules after coming from abroad in the past few days. They were supposed to enter the bubble gradually from 18 January (Tuesday), but the positive Covid results may hinder the process jusy before the tournament begins.

"We've started testing players and staff for Covid ahead of BPL. A few of them tested positive, we will not disclose the number or their identity," one BCB medical department official told TBS citing anonymity.

BCB medical department informed that the positive number may increase after all the players and staff are tested.