'Now we can say we have won series against all the teams': Miraz after historic series win over world champions

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, after his match-winning performance in the second T20I on Sunday, said it now feels good to be able to say that Bangladesh have beaten all the teams across three formats of the game. Miraz claimed his career-best bowling figure in T20Is and scored 20 valuable runs as Bangladesh beat England by four wickets to seal their first-ever bilateral series win against the T20 world champions.

"This is our first series win against England, that too in T20. They are the world champion. It feels good to beat the world champions," Miraz said in his post-match press conference.

"More importantly, we don't play many matches against them. This was our first bilateral T20 series against them, nd we won. This is a huge achievement for us."

Miraz said beating any team feels the same as he was asked whether this series win is more special than beating Australia and New Zealand at home in 2021.

"At the end of the day, Bangladesh won. It doesn't matter who the opponents are. We all won, and that makes us happy. All the people are happy today - the players, the people of Bangladesh, the team management - everyone," he added.

"When we beat Australia, or when we beat New Zealand, it's Bangladesh who wins eventually."

England were the only team Bangladesh never beat in a bilateral series. The Tigers have beaten the likes of Australia, New Zealand, and West Indies in T20Is while beating India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and South Africa in the ODIs. But England were unbeatable, till Sunday.

"Now we've won series against all the teams across formats. England were the only team whom we couldn't reach, but now we have beaten them as well. It really feels good. Now we can tell that we've won the series against each team in the game," Miraz concluded.