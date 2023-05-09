'Nothing agreed with any club': Messi's father denies reported move to Saudi

Earlier on Tuesday, AFP reported that Messi will play in Saudi Arabia next season under a blockbuster deal, citing an anonymous source, potentially joining his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the kingdom lavishes its oil wealth on sport.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, denied the Argentine's reported move to Saudi Arabia before the end of the season. Earlier on Tuesday, AFP reported that Messi will play in Saudi Arabia next season under a blockbuster deal, citing an anonymous source, potentially joining his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the kingdom lavishes its oil wealth on sport.

"There's absolutely nothing agreed with any club for next season. We will decide at the end of the season," he said in an official statement. 

"Nothing is signed, agreed or verbally agreed. Only fake news using Leo's name. I can guarantee that nothing will be agreed, decided or signed before the end of the current season," the statement added. 

AFP reported that Messi will sign a "huge" deal with an as-yet-unnamed club, said the source, who is close to the negotiations that are taking place just months after the 35-year-old lifted the World Cup in Qatar.

"Messi is a done deal. He will play in Saudi Arabia next season," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The contract is exceptional. It's huge. We are just finalising some small details," AFP quoted the source, who is not authorised to speak to the media.

"The negotiations didn't take as much time as the ones with Ronaldo. As we now know the recipe to contract world-class players."

Messi was earlier suspended by Qatari-owned PSG last week for an unauthorised mid-season trip to Saudi, where he is a tourism ambassador.

The world champion, who turns 36 in June, has had two lacklustre seasons in Paris after a glorious era at Barcelona where he won four Champions League and 10 La Liga titles, and is still worshipped by the fans.

