'This is not T20, play sensibly': Siraj reveals what he told Litton that led to Bangladesh batter charging him

Team India enjoyed a stellar outing on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh, as they reduced the hosts to 133/8 in the first innings in Chattogram. The visitors posted a strong score of 404 after KL Rahul opted to bat, with Cheteshwar Pujara (90), Shreyas Iyer (87) and Ravichandran Ashwin (57) scoring important half-centuries. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav also made a key contribution with the bat as he scored 40 in the first innings.

With the ball, Mohammed Siraj gave India the perfect start as he dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto off the very first delivery of the innings; however, things got pretty heated later in the innings when Siraj bowled to batter Litton Das. After Litton played a defensive shot towards gully, Siraj walked towards the batter and the duo exchanged a few words; the on-field umpire had to intervene to stop a charging Litton Das as Siraj walked towards his run-up.

On the very next delivery, Siraj castled Litton and made a finger-on-the-lips gesture. By the end of the day, Siraj ended with impressive figures of 3/14 and spoke about the incident with Litton in the post-match press conference. After the reporter asked Siraj what he said to the Bangladesh batter, the Indian pacer let out a chuckle and said, "No, nothing. I said, 'Ye T20 format nahi hai, ye Test cricket hai (this isn't T20, this is Test cricket. Play sensible cricket.'"

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav also shined with the ball as he ended with figures of 4/33 on Day 2, and will be aiming at clinching a third Test five-wicket haul when teams return to action on Friday.

"I was a bit nervous. I was very lucky to get the first wicket in the first over and got the momentum back," Kuldeep said after the game.

"After a couple of overs, I started feeling well, mixed my pace and variations, tried both the angles — over the wicket and round the wicket. I was getting proper turn, I was actually loving it. After I got injured, I started working on my rhythm, trying to be a bit quicker — that's helping me a lot."