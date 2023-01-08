Not sure if BPL should have reviews if there is no proper system, says Netherlands' Van Meekeren

Sports

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 02:43 pm

Related News

Not sure if BPL should have reviews if there is no proper system, says Netherlands' Van Meekeren

Paul van Meekeren, fast bowler from the Netherlands who is currently playing for the Khulna Tigers, was confused by the existence of a review system that was not the DRS.

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 02:43 pm
Photo: Khulna Tigers
Photo: Khulna Tigers

The BPL tried something called Alternate Decision Review System (ADRS) in the absence of DRS. Paul van Meekeren, fast bowler from the Netherlands who is currently playing for the Khulna Tigers, was confused by the existence of a review system that was not the DRS.

Yasir Ali's Khulna managed just 113 for eight in a sluggish encounter played in cloudy conditions on Saturday as Dhaka Dominators bowlers made good use of the setting. 

Dhaka started their chase of 114 looking strong, but the most dramatic moment of the game occurred when all the players gathered around the umpires because Soumya Sarkar was called out for a leg-before decision off Nasum Ahmed.

The on-field umpire, Gazi Sohel, raised his finger, and Soumya immediately sent it upstairs. 

What happened next was questionable. The on-field umpire's ruling was upheld by the third umpire, David Millns, who saw nothing wrong with it. Soumya remained in place despite being utterly let down by this sequence of events.

The ball appears to have contacted his gloves according to the replays as well. The decision was reversed while the third umpire and the on-field umpire were in conversation, leaving Tamim Iqbal in the opposition completely baffled with players swarming the umpire.

"He [Soumya] was given out, then given out again after a review and then not out. Personally, I am not sure if you should have reviews if there is no proper system like Hawk-eye. But it is what it is," van Meekeren said in the post-match press conference. 

"I think it will provide more confusion than clarity if we use it the way we are doing so at the moment. I think we should respect the umpire's decision. But I was at long-on, so I don't know what was said or what was happening. But obviously, our guys were not happy because he [Soumya] is a dangerous player. But we had to move on."

"I wasn't really aware we had a review system, and then when I watched the game last night there was a review for caught behind, but there was no snicko, it was just on the camera. So, especially for very thin edges, it's so hard if there is no technology. I am not in control of that," he added.

Cricket

Khulna Tigers / BPL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe: Noir (male) &amp; Ecstasy (female) Model: Tanzim &amp; Jaima Styling &amp; Choreography: Tawhidur Rashid Photography: Eivan Sardar Makeup: Hossain

Amp up your style with fashionable winter wear

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

If you sell 3,000 books in India, it is considered a bestseller: Paro Anand

5h | Panorama
As digital technology becomes more pervasive, a sense of touch and humanity will be more sought after and this may mark a new age of master craftsmanship. Photo: Bloomberg

AI is cool but can it tailor a $50,000 suit?

5h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

Dorik: Build a website in 30 minutes

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

18h | TBS World
5 initial steps of career planning

5 initial steps of career planning

18h | TBS Career
Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

23h | TBS SPORTS
$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals