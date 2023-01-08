Not sure if BPL should have reviews if there is no proper system, says Netherlands' Van Meekeren

The BPL tried something called Alternate Decision Review System (ADRS) in the absence of DRS. Paul van Meekeren, fast bowler from the Netherlands who is currently playing for the Khulna Tigers, was confused by the existence of a review system that was not the DRS.

Yasir Ali's Khulna managed just 113 for eight in a sluggish encounter played in cloudy conditions on Saturday as Dhaka Dominators bowlers made good use of the setting.

Dhaka started their chase of 114 looking strong, but the most dramatic moment of the game occurred when all the players gathered around the umpires because Soumya Sarkar was called out for a leg-before decision off Nasum Ahmed.

The on-field umpire, Gazi Sohel, raised his finger, and Soumya immediately sent it upstairs.

What happened next was questionable. The on-field umpire's ruling was upheld by the third umpire, David Millns, who saw nothing wrong with it. Soumya remained in place despite being utterly let down by this sequence of events.

The ball appears to have contacted his gloves according to the replays as well. The decision was reversed while the third umpire and the on-field umpire were in conversation, leaving Tamim Iqbal in the opposition completely baffled with players swarming the umpire.

"He [Soumya] was given out, then given out again after a review and then not out. Personally, I am not sure if you should have reviews if there is no proper system like Hawk-eye. But it is what it is," van Meekeren said in the post-match press conference.

"I think it will provide more confusion than clarity if we use it the way we are doing so at the moment. I think we should respect the umpire's decision. But I was at long-on, so I don't know what was said or what was happening. But obviously, our guys were not happy because he [Soumya] is a dangerous player. But we had to move on."

"I wasn't really aware we had a review system, and then when I watched the game last night there was a review for caught behind, but there was no snicko, it was just on the camera. So, especially for very thin edges, it's so hard if there is no technology. I am not in control of that," he added.