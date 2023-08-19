'Not the same mistake again': Bashar eyes Asia Cup glory

Sports

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 07:05 pm

'Not the same mistake again': Bashar eyes Asia Cup glory

The last time when the Asia Cup was held in ODI format, Bangladesh lost a last-ball thriller in the final against India.

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 07:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Out of the last five Asia Cups, Bangladesh made it into the final three times but returned empty-handed every time. 

In the 2012 edition, they almost stunned Pakistan at home, eventually ending up losing by just two runs. Four years later, they reached the final of the Asia Cup (T20 format) but were bettered by India. 

The last time when the Asia Cup was held in ODI format, Bangladesh lost a last-ball thriller in the final against India. 

Bangladesh team selector and former captain Habibul Bashar hopes they won't be content with a runner-up trophy anymore. 

"Tournaments like the Asia Cup and the World Cup are difficult," said Bashar. "You need to be at your best. The other teams have made progress with time. We need to play our best cricket to do well."

Bashar said Bangladesh now have a clear idea of how they want to approach ODI cricket. "We can be hopeful if you see our performance in the last 12 months. It's necessary for us to repeat that performance. We know exactly how we want to play. If we can continue doing what we have been doing of late, we can do well."

Bashar said the team doesn't want to make the same mistake of letting the trophy slip again. "It's a big challenge. We have played finals before but could never win. But if we are in the same situation this time, we won't probably make the same mistake again," Bashar concluded. 

