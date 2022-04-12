Not a 'Mini' problem: Is Mominul's time as captain up and are there any viable replacements?

When Bangladesh lost the second Test against South Africa in Gqeberha by 332 runs on Monday, many pointed at captain Mominul Haque's captaincy and batting not being good enough and in need of an upgrade.

But just a few months ago, the Tigers enjoyed their greatest moment in Test cricket when they won their first-ever match against New Zealand in New Zealand with Mominul as captain.

So the question has to be asked, should Mominul be replaced? And if so, who takes his place?

Mominul is often called 'Mini' by his teammates, a reference to his stature, but this is by no means a small problem with an easy or straightforward solution.

Why Mominul should still be captain

Bangladesh are getting better in Test matches away from home thanks to a growing number of fast bowlers that are improving in red-ball cricket.

The way he used his fast bowlers and the field positions he set up for his team has been gradually getting better.

One may say that he is still too defensive as a captain but is he any worse than the previous long-term Test captain Mushfiqur Rahim?

He's taken up the job at a time when none of the other senior players have been consistent fixtures in the national Test team.

There seems to be a clear understanding and harmony between the team and the coaches - Russell Domingo and co although there are rumours that suggest the contrary.

It's perhaps important to give him more time to get better as he is showing signs of improvement.

The jury was out on the head coach Domingo before with the media at times scapegoating him, but the South African is getting better results for the team with time.

Why he shouldn't be captain

It's clear that Mominul's batting has taken a hit since he's become captain of the national Test team.

His career average, which is above 40 goes below 35 when he's captaining the side.

More alarmingly, his average in the six Tests played in this cycle of the ICC World Test Championship has dropped to 15 with only one 50-plus score.

There are rumours that he's caving in to pressure from the seniors in the team and doing what they want.

A prime example of that are the rumours that he chose to bowl first on a batting-friendly surface in the first Test against South Africa.

That happened despite the head coach Domingo and bowling coach Allan Donald suggesting it would be better to bat first as the South Africans know more about the conditions and surface better.

Domingo later revealed that the batters didn't feel comfortable batting first away from home.

In other words, they chose the defensive tactic instead of choosing the right option.

So perhaps having a more assertive captain that is more aggressive would be better for the team.

Who can replace him

There are not many options out there in a Test team that is young and in transition.

But a case can be made for a few players.

One of them being the ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, who is showing great signs of being an intelligent captain.

Under Tamim's captaincy, Bangladesh have reached the top of the table in the ICC ODI Super League and the team's crowning moment came when they defeated South Africa in South Africa in the ODI series ahead of the Tests.

Tamim, already a captain on the rise, can probably help the team do better in certain situations with the confidence he's gaining from the ODI captaincy.

Another name being talked about is Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Giving a young team a young captain is not new for Bangladesh cricket and Miraz has shown good signs as captain of the team in domestic cricket and was captain of the U19 cricket team.

He's been getting better as an all-rounder in Tests and now could be the right time to give him the captaincy.

But to be honest, just changing the captaincy does not solve all the problems in the Test team.

It's always important to remember that this is a team and a team effort.

From the coaches to the senior players to the captain, everyone has a say on what's best for the team and a collective decision is taken.

Bangladesh cricket is in need of a culture change where they are more assertive and proactive, and changing the captain won't change everything.

But perhaps, it can be a start.