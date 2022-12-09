'Not even club cricket': Waugh, Clarke extremely critical of West Indies bowling in 2nd Test

Sports

Hindustan Times
09 December, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 05:11 pm

Related News

'Not even club cricket': Waugh, Clarke extremely critical of West Indies bowling in 2nd Test

Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh was critical of the West Indies bowling. He labeled the quality of bowling in the last session on day two as "not even club cricket". He came down heavily on the visitors' strategy to use spinners Kraigg Brathwaite and Roston Chase before Tea.

Hindustan Times
09 December, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 05:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In the ongoing second Test match between hosts Australia and West Indies, batters Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head scored big hundreds and the hosts declared at a huge total of 511 for seven.  At one stage, Australia were 131/3 with captain Steven Smith caught and bowled for a duck by Jason Holder. But after the fall of the third wicket, Marnus and Head stitched a 297-run partnership to put the visitors on the back foot.

Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh was critical of the West Indies bowling. He labeled the quality of bowling in the last session as "not even club cricket". He came down heavily on the visitors' strategy to use spinners Kraigg Brathwaite and Roston Chase before Tea.

"Tactically, I couldn't understand bringing a part-time spinner on in the first hour of the Test match," Waugh said on RSN Breakfast Club.

"They hung in there pretty well halfway through the day when they had Australia 3-131 but after that Marnus and Travis Head just took the game away from them. The last session, that was club cricket, not even club cricket, I'm being a bit disrespectful to club players. The bowling was very, very ordinary, they had hands in pockets and long-sleeve jumpers on, it just didn't look like they wanted to be there," he added.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke was equally displeased with the uncompetitive cricket played by West Indies and he flayed them left, right and center.

"Take nothing away from those two batsmen but clubbies at best, the West Indies," Clarke said on Sky Sports' 'The Big Sports Breakfast'.

"Their bowlers, again they brought a debutant out from West Indies who landed a handful of days ago, always going to be a risk and it's such a long way to travel. They bowled two part-time spinners in the first session of a Test match. It's an average attack. Their tactics were just horrible. They are in deep trouble," he added.

Cricket

West Indies Cricket Team / Mark Waugh / Michael Clarke / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

5h | Features
Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

6h | Panorama
How tech enables modern athletes to train better

How tech enables modern athletes to train better

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tech in sports: The game changer

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing power of hummingbird

Amazing power of hummingbird

23m | TBS Durbin
why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

2h | TBS Health
What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

20h | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

5
November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark
Economy

November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark

6
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos