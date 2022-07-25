This is not the end of Riyad, Musfhiq in T20Is, we know what they can do: Khaled Mahmud

Sports

TBS Report
25 July, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 06:37 pm

Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon said they wanted to experiment with the newcomers in this format and this is not the end of Mahmudullah or Mushfiq in T20Is. 

Bangladesh cricket team has seen huge changes in their T20 squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour. Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim have been rested while Shakib Al Hasan has taken a leave from the entire tour. Nurul Hasan Sohan has been appointed as the new captain. 

Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon said they wanted to experiment with the newcomers in this format and this is not the end of Mahmudullah or Mushfiq in T20Is. 

"This is like a baton, someone had to take it (captaincy). Mahmudullah, Mushfiq, Shakib, Tamim, and Mashrafe are the icons of our cricket but they will not be here forever. We haven't shown our best in T20Is yet. And this is by no means the end of Mahmudullah, Mushfiq or Shakib in this format," Sujon said. 

"We want to experiment with a few players and give them the proper opportunity to play in their desired position throughout the tour," he added. 

Sujon further stated that the board knows well about the quality of the senior cricketers, and what they still offer to the team. But it will be important to give the youngsters a proper opportunity during the tour. 

"It's not the time to do a complete overhaul yet. But it doesn't mean the end of the senior cricketers, The young players need time to settle, and it is our responsibility to give them that."

Sujon believes T20I is the only format where they can experiment with different players. 

"To be honest, I will not be disappointed if we lose 3-0 against Zimbabwe in T20Is. Our main target in T20Is is to experiment which we can't do in ODIs," he concluded. 

